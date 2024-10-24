Man who turned himself in for murder allegedly told police he 'wanted to fight' - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A 20-year-old man appeared in court over Zoom after police said he turned himself in for the murder of a 50-year-old man.

Robert Lange is charged with the second-degree murder of 50-year-old Alejandro Paredes-Hurtado.

Lange was arraigned in court Wednesday afternoon, where he was appointed a public defender, and his rights were read.

RELATED | Man charged with murder in beating death case after turning himself into police

Magistrate Judge Kent Gauchay accepted a motion to increase Lange’s bond amount from $100,000 to $150,000.

Lange is expected to appear for a preliminary hearing on Nov. 6.

New details

New details were released in court documents Wednesday, allegedly explaining the motive behind the beating that eventually led to Paredes-Hurtado’s death.

According to police reports, on Saturday around 9:30 p.m., Paredes-Hurtado was in a fight with an unknown person, leaving him “incapacitated” on the sidewalk in front of 555 Northgate Mile.

Police say a friend of Paredes-Hurtado flagged down an officer who was driving by. Paredes-Hurtado had severe injuries to his face and head.

Alejandro Paredes-Hurtado | GoFundMe

Paredes-Hurtado was transported by ambulance to EIRMC but died on Monday due to his extensive injuries.

On Monday night, Idaho Falls Police released a dash cam video showing a “tall, light-skinned male walking northbound on Northgate Mile, crossing May Street” just one minute before the officer was flagged down.

RELATED | Police release video footage of ‘person of interest’ who may know something about beating death

On Tuesday around 11:15 a.m., a man identified as Lange showed up at the Idaho Falls Police Department, which is .2 miles from where Paredes-Hurtados was found.

Lange reportedly identified himself, and said he was “turning himself in for what happened down there” and pointed toward 555 Northgate Mile.

Robert Lange | Bonneville County Jail

During an interview with detectives, he allegedly said he had been out drinking and was walking home but was “mad and wanted to fight.”

Lange said he noticed “something going on in the parking lot of the Mexican restaurant” and saw a man, later identified as Paredes-Hurtado, “punching a car window and trying to start a fight.”

RELATED | Idaho Falls man dies after being ‘severely beaten’; police looking for suspects

He told detectives he asked Paredes-Hurtado what he was doing and told him to stop, but says he “came toward him,” so he kicked Paredes-Hurtado.

The two reportedly began fighting and fell to the ground. Lange told detectives he punched Paredes-Hurtado “approximately 20 times until he realized (Paredes-Hurtado) was unconscious.”

Lange allegedly stated that Paredes-Hurtado never hit him. He told detectives he then got up and walked home.

According to court documents, Lange told detectives he had injuries on his hands from the fight. Detectives say he was wearing the same shoes as they saw the suspect wearing in the dash cam footage, and Lange confirmed he was wearing the shoes during the fight.

Lange was then arrested and booked into the Bonneville County Jail.

If convicted, he could face up to life in prison.