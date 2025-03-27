Man pleads guilty after being caught on camera sexually assaulting a 12-year-old - East Idaho News

BLACKFOOT — A 40-year-old man Blackfoot man has admitted to sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl.

Shad Hansen was initially charged with two counts of felony lewd conduct with a child under 16, one count of felony child sexual abuse and one count of felony enticing a child over the internet.

As part of a plea agreement, Hansen agreed to plead guilty to one count of felony lewd conduct with a child with a maximum of 15 years fixed in prison before he would be eligible for parole. In return, the prosecution agreed to drop the remaining three charges.

The defense can argue for any fixed minimum sentence. Hansen’s sentencing is scheduled for June 6.

Background

In August, a Blackfoot Police Officer responded to a home after a woman called dispatch to report she witnessed a sexual assault, according to court documents.

When the officer arrived, the woman reportedly showed them a video from her home that was recorded on a Blink security camera.

Police reports say the video showed the inside of a garage, where a 12-year-old girl is seen being sexually assaulted by Hansen.

Shad Hansen | Bingham County

A woman’s voice is reportedly heard in the background, and Hansen quickly stops assaulting the victim as if “trying to hide” what he was doing.

Officers contacted the victim and showed her the video. The victim told officers the video was from January, and that there had been many instances of sexual assault by Hansen, who is known to the victim.

The victim said the assaults would happen when the two were alone.

She reportedly received a cell phone from Hansen, who told her he “expected pictures of her.” When asked what he meant by that, the victim said Hansen expected her to send him naked photos.

Detectives contacted Hansen, who reportedly admitted to sexually assaulting the 12-year-old multiple times, and even recalled incidents the victim did not disclose.