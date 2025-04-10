New home decor business in Pocatello offers 'Treasure Trove' of items for customers - East Idaho News

Do you want to know what’s happening in the eastern Idaho business scene? We’ve got you covered. Here is a rundown of this week’s business news across the valley.

Owner of new home decor business says ‘good prices’ are her specialty

Jennifer McMaster at work in her home decor shop in Pocatello. | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

POCATELLO – Jennifer McMaster wants to help customers provide an Easter basket for their loved ones this year.

The 50-year-old Chubbuck native opened Treasure Trove at 755 North Main Street, Ste. D, in Pocatello last week. She runs it with her business partner, Tara Teuscher. It’s a home decor shop that specializes in offering items at “good prices.”

“We’ve got a little bit of everything and we just mark it up a few dollars to give the best deals that we can for our customers,” McMaster tells EastIdahoNews.com. “We’ve got games, puzzles, squish toys, Disney stuff, dinosaurs — lots of things.”

Several items in the store, such as some German nutcrackers, are worth more than $1,000 and are being sold for less than $100.

“I’m not in it for the money. It’s more of a hobby,” she says. “I’ve got a wholesale license, so we buy some things … at vintage fairs (and other places).”

The store also provides gift baskets for any occasion. Easter baskets are the current hot seller. Take a look inside and see some of the items in the video above.

Easter gift baskets on sale at Treasure Trove in Pocatello. | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

Though the store opened without fanfare, McMaster says “quite a few people” came on the first day of business and bought things. She’s grateful for the support. She looks forward to watching the business grow and expand.

McMaster owns a preschool in town and has sold jewelry for years. She says it was Teuscher’s history of collecting home decor items that sparked the idea for the business.

“She’s got three storage units full of merchandise,” says McMaster. “She brings a lot of the home decor. I bring more of the kitchen gadgets, the toys for kids, books, games, puzzles.”

Superhero toys on sale at Treasure Trove in Pocatello. | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

McMaster recently became an empty-nester. She sees the business as a rewarding way to spend her time. She also enjoys interacting with people and finding good deals online. That’s her main motivation behind the shop.

She’s grateful to have the small location on Main Street. New items are added weekly and she thinks customers will keep coming back once they see the prices. She hopes it’s a business that’s around for “quite a while.”

“We started out smaller to see what our response would be,” McMaster says. “There’s an opportunity of another building coming available that we hope works out.”

Treasure Trove is open Monday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Duck Donuts offering new flavor for 3 months

AMMON – Duck Donuts, known for serving warm, made-to-order doughnuts, is now offering the ultimate flavor obsession.

Cookie butter, available through June 29, is topped with cookie butter glaze and sprinkled with crunchy cookie butter crumbles. A swirl of creamy buttercream finishes it off.

Patrons can create their own combinations, including cookie butter glaze with buttercream and cookie butter crumbles, cookie butter crumbles and vanilla drizzle, chocolate drizzle or cookie butter crumbles.

Duck Donuts is also serving cookie butter lattes, available hot or iced. Customers can enjoy it in a doughnut ice cream sandwich rolled in crunchy cookie butter crumbles.

New cookie butter doughnut available at Duck Donuts, 2675 East Sunnyside Road in Ammon. | Courtesy Duck Donuts

Increased rates are coming for Fall River Electric customers

ASHTON – Fall River Electric Cooperative rates are set to increase after May 1.

The increase will be collected by a modest increase in the monthly demand charge. The increase in demand helps align power demand costs to co-op rates while ensuring greater fairness to all members. It also helps recoup infrastructure costs from customers driving higher usage.

There will be no increase in the kilowatt hour charge or the monthly access fee. The reasons for the increase include:

Higher demand for electricity due to increased energy usage by member homes and businesses.

New growth in services (more than 700 new connections in 2024) with more people moving to the area.

Higher wholesale power costs, especially for “tier two” power purchases, as well as the expected Bonneville Power Administration increase of 8.3% on power and a 24% increase in transmission costs.

Inflation in both materials and maintenance costs that ensure a reliable power grid.

Fall River has added new information and tools to its website to help customers better manage demand usage. Residential members can access their account online to evaluate usage during peak times.

