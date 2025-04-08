WATCH LIVE: Day 2 of Lori Vallow Daybell's Arizona trial - East Idaho News

PHOENIX — The second day of Lori Vallow Daybell’s trial in Arizona is scheduled for Tuesday.

Daybell is charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder of Charles Vallow, her fourth husband, who was fatally shot at her Chandler, Arizona, home on July 11, 2019. She is representing herself in the Maricopa County trial that could last up to six weeks.

Court proceedings begin at 10:30 a.m. Phoenix time (11:30 a.m. MDT). Judge Justin Beresky has permitted a video camera in the courtroom but has instituted a 30-minute delay on streaming. You can watch the video in the player above.

EastIdahoNews.com reporter Nate Eaton is posting live written updates from the courtroom here.