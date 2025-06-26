He started cleaning furnaces and ducts to make extra cash and now serves hundreds of clients full time - East Idaho News

He started cleaning furnaces and ducts to make extra cash and now serves hundreds of clients full timePublished at
Do you want to know what’s happening in the eastern Idaho business scene? We’ve got you covered. Here is a rundown of this week’s business news across the valley.
BIZ BUZZ
REXBURG
TetonAir Furnace and Duct Cleaning celebrating 6 years
REXBURG – All Jordan Graham wanted was to make an extra $200 a month when he launched his furnace and duct cleaning business. Today, it’s a full-time venture that serves hundreds of clients between Twin Falls and Jackson, Wyoming.
Teton Air Furnace and Duct Cleaning went into operation in April 2019. Other services include cleaning dryer vents, bathroom vents, chimneys and more.
“I like to joke that we’re the only company that cleans coal furnaces in this area, but we only have 10 customers,” Graham tells EastIdahoNews.com.
The months of July through December are the busiest time of year for Graham and his crew and he says dust from clogged furnaces is a common reason customers call them.
“We get a lot of calls for dead mice (as well),” Graham says.
EastIdahoNews.com went with Graham on a service call to see what it was like. Watch it in the video above.
Graham got the idea to launch TetonAir from his best friend, who owns a similar venture in Seattle. Graham had just graduated from Brigham Young University-Idaho and was working full time for a property management company.
Although he enjoyed the job, Graham says it was “just a means to an end.”
“I knew I was at the end of the rope. I could work at it for 30 years, but I wasn’t going to progress,” says Graham.
He launched TetonAir in hopes of making an additional $200 a month while he pursued a career in physical therapy.
He was laid off in 2020 at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and was forced to look for another job. Scheduling job interviews was a challenge because it always conflicted with a customer service call. That’s when he decided to make TetonAir his full-time occupation.
He owns an office at his home north of Rexburg where he keeps his trucks and equipment.
He opened a Pocatello office last year, allowing him and his crew to serve more customers.
“I will go anywhere I can find work,” says Graham.
Graham wants the business to continue to grow. His goal is to continue to build on the solid reputation customers have come to expect.
Visit the website or Facebook page to learn more. You can also call Graham directly at (208) 521-2727.
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT…
Food trucks, fireworks and pie: Food Trucks and Fireworks returns to Sandy Downs for the fourth time
Blackfoot fires up for the official state barbecue competition
Tegan and Telaine Jenkins hometown radio campaign turns into viral sensation
Mini pancakes with your choice of toppings offered at new pop-up venue
Get a hole in one at Mountain River Ranch’s new floating green and win $1,000
If you have a Biz Buzz item you want to share, send it to rett@eastidahonews.com. Remember to use 'Biz Buzz' in the subject line. Also, don't forget to sign up for the free Biz Buzz email newsletter.
Biz Buzz is brought to you by ICCU, the credit union looking after your daily balance. Join today!