He started cleaning furnaces and ducts to make extra cash and now serves hundreds of clients full time - East Idaho News

REXBURG

TetonAir Furnace and Duct Cleaning celebrating 6 years

Jordan Graham poses for a photo at a customer’s house in Hibbard. | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

REXBURG – All Jordan Graham wanted was to make an extra $200 a month when he launched his furnace and duct cleaning business. Today, it’s a full-time venture that serves hundreds of clients between Twin Falls and Jackson, Wyoming.

Teton Air Furnace and Duct Cleaning went into operation in April 2019. Other services include cleaning dryer vents, bathroom vents, chimneys and more.

“I like to joke that we’re the only company that cleans coal furnaces in this area, but we only have 10 customers,” Graham tells EastIdahoNews.com.

The months of July through December are the busiest time of year for Graham and his crew and he says dust from clogged furnaces is a common reason customers call them.

“We get a lot of calls for dead mice (as well),” Graham says.

EastIdahoNews.com went with Graham on a service call to see what it was like. Watch it in the video above.

Graham got the idea to launch TetonAir from his best friend, who owns a similar venture in Seattle. Graham had just graduated from Brigham Young University-Idaho and was working full time for a property management company.

Although he enjoyed the job, Graham says it was “just a means to an end.”

“I knew I was at the end of the rope. I could work at it for 30 years, but I wasn’t going to progress,” says Graham.

He launched TetonAir in hopes of making an additional $200 a month while he pursued a career in physical therapy.

He was laid off in 2020 at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and was forced to look for another job. Scheduling job interviews was a challenge because it always conflicted with a customer service call. That’s when he decided to make TetonAir his full-time occupation.

He owns an office at his home north of Rexburg where he keeps his trucks and equipment.

He opened a Pocatello office last year, allowing him and his crew to serve more customers.

“I will go anywhere I can find work,” says Graham.

Graham wants the business to continue to grow. His goal is to continue to build on the solid reputation customers have come to expect.

Visit the website or Facebook page to learn more. You can also call Graham directly at (208) 521-2727.

