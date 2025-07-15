Family members of victims in quadruple homicide near Burley issue statement to EastIdahoNews.com - East Idaho News

BURLEY – Law enforcement is still investigating a quadruple homicide in Cassia and Minidoka counties nearly a week after a suspect was taken into custody.

Benjamin Naylor, 56, of Burley, was taken into custody on July 9. He was spotted just after 10 p.m. on July 8, hours after the alleged shooting. He is being held in the Mini-Cassia Criminal Justice Center in Burley on four counts of first-degree murder — two in Cassia County and two in Minidoka County. A deadly weapons enhancement was added to his charges in Minidoka County.

Naylor made his initial court appearance on Wednesday, July 9. A preliminary hearing for Naylor will be held in Cassia County on July 18 and in Minidoka County on July 23.

Only two of the victims have been identified by law enforcement. In a text to EastIdahoNews.com, a media spokesman for the case confirmed their names are Donna and Kelly Jenks of Burley. A GoFundMe for the couple’s funeral expenses was launched last week on the family’s behalf. As of Monday afternoon, it’s raised $14,475 of its $16,000 goal.

Naylor’s family issued a statement to the media last Thursday, apologizing to the families of the victims. They say Naylor has struggled with severe mental illness for most of his life, and that “if he were in his right mind, he would be horrified by his actions.”

EastIdahoNews.com reached out to the Jenks family for comment. They declined to speak with us at this time, but they did issue a statement in an email over the weekend.

In the email, the Jenks’ daughter and son-in-law express gratitude “to everyone who has shown us love and support during this unimaginable time.”

“The senseless and tragic loss of our parents has left us utterly heartbroken and overwhelmed with grief,” the family says. “Kelly and Donna were deeply loved — not just by us, their family — but by so many in this community. They were exceptional parents, devoted grandparents, and kind-hearted people whose absence leaves a void that can never truly be filled.”

“The outpouring of compassion and care from our family, friends, neighbors, and even strangers has lifted us more than we can ever adequately express. Your words, gestures, and presence have been a light in our darkest moments,” they add.

They praise the efforts of law enforcement for their “dedication, professionalism and empathy” during the investigation and offer condolences to the family of the other victims, who they identify as Angelica Medina and Dennis Mix.

“We grieve for them as well, and our thoughts are with those who knew and loved them. This tragedy has affected so many lives, and our sorrow extends far beyond our own loss,” family members write.

In a Facebook post last week, Medina’s family members expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support and for those who have checked in on them.

They describe Medina as “an amazing (sic) beautiful and selfless person with a heart of gold, a wonderful mother, wife, daughter, sister and so much more.”

“We are deeply saddened and heart broken. She is now flying high in heaven always watching over us,” Medina’s family writes.

Donations are being accepted for her funeral through Venmo @Marissa-Munoz-21.

The Jenks family ends their written statement with some words of support for Naylor’s family.

“We are thinking of you. We recognize that this is a tragedy on many levels, and that pain and grief ripple through every side of such a heartbreaking event,” they write.

They ask the community to respect their need for privacy during this time.

“Thank you for continuing to surround us with your love and for respecting our need for privacy as we grieve the loss of our beloved parents in peace,” the Jenks family says in conclusion.

EastIdahoNews.com will continue to follow this case and provide updates as we receive them.

Read the Jenks family’s statement in its entirety below:

With deepest gratitude,

Jerica, Alex and Adalee Harper