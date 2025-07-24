Man caught sexually abusing 12-year-old girl on security camera is sent to prison - East Idaho News

BLACKFOOT — A 40-year-old man who was caught sexually abusing a 12-year-old girl on a security camera has been sentenced.

Shad Hansen was charged with lewd and lascivious conduct with a minor child on Aug. 21, 2024. Blackfoot Police investigators found that for about six years, Hansen had engaged in inappropriate conduct with the girl.

Under a plea agreement, Hansen pleaded guilty in March to one count of felony lewd conduct with a child under 16 with a maximum of 15 years fixed in prison before he would be eligible for parole. In return, the prosecution agreed to drop the three other charges: another count of felony lewd conduct, one count of felony child sexual abuse and one count of felony enticing a child over the internet.

At Hansen’s sentencing Wednesday, Bingham County Chief Deputy Prosecuting Attorney W. Oliver Wimbish recommended a sentence of 15 years fixed and 25 years indeterminate and that Hansen be required to register as a sex offender, according to a news release from the Bingham County Prosecutor’s Office. The defense recommended a sentence of retained jurisdiction.

Ultimately, District Judge Stevan H. Thompson imposed a sentence of 12 years fixed and eight years indeterminate, with credit for 31 days already served, and required Hansen to register as a sex offender.

Background

In August, a Blackfoot Police Officer responded to a home after a woman called dispatch to report she witnessed a sexual assault, according to court documents.

When the officer arrived, the woman reportedly showed them a video from her home that was recorded on a Blink security camera.

Police reports say the video showed the inside of a garage, where a 12-year-old girl is seen being sexually assaulted by Hansen, then 39.

A woman’s voice is reportedly heard in the background, and Hansen quickly stops assaulting the victim as if “trying to hide” what he was doing.

Officers contacted the victim and showed her the video. The victim told officers the video was from January, and that there had been many instances of sexual assault by Hansen, who is known to the victim.

The victim said the assaults would happen when the two were alone.

She received a cell phone from Hansen, who told her he “expected pictures of her.” When asked what he meant by that, the victim said Hansen expected her to send him naked photos.

Detectives contacted Hansen, who admitted to sexually assaulting the 12-year-old multiple times, and even recalled incidents the victim did not disclose.

Statement from prosecutor’s office

In the news release, the prosecutor’s office expressed gratitude to those who had worked the case:

“The Bingham County Prosecutor’s Office would like thank detective Manny Delacruz and detective Josh Webb for their thorough investigation and providing solid admissible evidence. In addition, the Bingham County Prosecutor’s Office would like to thank Victim Witness Coordinators Jodi Allen and Susan Nalley for their amazing work with the victim in this case.”