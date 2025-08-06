Idaho Falls man dies after crash caused by street racing, police say - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A 27-year-old man has died after he reportedly crashed into a wall near a local tattoo shop and gas station on Tuesday night.

According to a news release from the Idaho Falls Police Department, officers and the Idaho Falls Fire Department responded at 10:46 p.m. to the 400 block of West 17th Street in a gas station parking lot for a single-car crash.

The callers reported that the driver, the only occupant in the car, appeared to be significantly injured.

“Officers and EMS arrived and extricated the driver from the vehicle,” says the release. EMS immediately began life-saving efforts and transported the driver to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.”

Police say, despite the best efforts of first responders and medical professionals, the driver died from his injuries early Wednesday morning.

Pieces of glass and headlights left behind after Tuesday night’s crash. | Kaitlyn Hart, EastIdahoNews.com

Multiple witnesses reported that the man, driving a 2018 Infiniti Q50, appeared to be racing a white or light-colored truck while speeding east from Pancheri Drive onto 17th Street.

Police say the man lost control of his vehicle, leaving the road and hitting the concrete wall between the gas station parking lot and the Spider’s Web parking lot.

“Officers are continuing to investigate and would like to speak with the driver of the truck to better understand what occurred prior to the crash,” says the release. “Anyone with information about the truck or the driver is encouraged to contact the Idaho Falls Police Department.”

If you have information about the crash, please call IFPD dispatch at (208) 529-1200 or submit a tip to Crime Stoppers.

Bonneville County Coroner Shante Sanchez says they will not be releasing the name of the deceased until the family has been notified.

“The Idaho Falls Police Department offers our sincere condolences to the family and friends who are grieving the loss of their loved one today,” says the release.