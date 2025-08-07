Man identified who died after alleged racing crash in Idaho Falls - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A 27-year-old man who died after crashing into a wall after losing control of his vehicle during a street race has been identified.

Bonneville County Coroner Shante Sanchez identified the man as Brady Merriweather of Idaho Falls.

According to a news release from the Idaho Falls Police Department, officers and the Idaho Falls Fire Department responded at 10:46 p.m. Tuesday to the 400 block of West 17th Street in a Phillips 66 gas station parking lot for a single-car crash.

The callers reported the driver, identified as Merriweather, was the only occupant in the 2018 Infiniti Q50, and appeared to be significantly injured.

Multiple witnesses told police Merriweather was racing a white or light-colored truck while speeding east from Pancheri Drive onto 17th Street.

Police say Merriweather lost control of his car, leaving the road and hitting the concrete wall between the gas station parking lot and the Spiders Web parking lot.

“Officers and EMS arrived and extricated the driver from the vehicle,” says the release. “EMS immediately began life-saving efforts and transported the driver to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.”

Police say, despite the best efforts of first responders and medical professionals, Merriweather died from his injuries early Wednesday morning.

“Officers are continuing to investigate and would like to speak with the driver of the truck to understand better what occurred prior to the crash,” says the release. “Anyone with information about the truck or the driver is encouraged to contact the Idaho Falls Police Department.”

If you have information about the crash, please call IFPD dispatch at (208) 529-1200 or submit a tip to Crime Stoppers.