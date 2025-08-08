Shoshone-Bannock Festival keeps traditional kid's games alive - East Idaho News

FORT HALL — The laughter and energy of kids playing traditional Indian games and the cheers of spectators filled the air Thursday at the Delbert Farmer Dance Arbor, as the 60th Annual Shoshone-Bannock Indian Festival kicked off its opening day with children’s games and activities.

This special event included classic favorites such as the Foot Race, Stick Relay, Three-Legged Race, Find Your Shoes, Shinny Game, and Indian Football for a chance to win prize money.

Each competition drew cheers from family, friends, and other spectators as the kids tested their speed, agility, and teamwork.

Beyond the fun, these activities hold a deeper meaning in the Shoshone-Bannock culture.

Many of the games have been passed down through generations. They were originally used to build physical skills, sharpen reflexes, and prepare young people for the demands of real life.

RELATED: Annual Indian Festival celebrates 60 years of tradition in Fort Hall

Shoshone-Bannock tribal member, mother, and Head Start teacher Joyce Graves took on the game day this year to bring back many of the games that she played as a child growing up in Fort Hall that have been lost.

“I got so much enjoyment playing these games as a kid,” she said. “Some haven’t been played in years, especially since so many of the elders have passed on. I haven’t seen the 3-legged race in a long time, so I wanted to bring it back in its traditional form — with boy-and-girl partners. That’s how we did it when we were kids.”

Event organizer Joyce Graves had a busy day announcing and coordinating the children’s games at the 60th Annual Shoshone-Bannock Indian Festival in Fort Hall. | Lisa Lete, EastIdahoNews.com

Graves said she especially enjoys Indian Football, which she described as a cross between soccer and football played with a net. The game is fast-paced and physical, with players working together to move a ball down the field—often by kicking or carrying it — and score by getting it into the opposing team’s net.

The “shinny game” is a traditional Native American children’s game — sometimes described as a kind of informal field hockey — that’s been played by many tribes, including the Shoshone-Bannock.

Spectators of all ages enjoyed watching the children play the Indian Games. Shoshone-Bannock elder Cecelia Bushyhead was at the event watching with her grandchildren.

“I loved playing any of the racing games when I was a child,” she said. “This brings back a lot of childhood memories.”

The day also featured a special children’s powwow on Thursday evening, where young dancers in traditional costume stepped into the arena to dance to the steady beat of the Indian drums. For many, it was their first time participating in the annual festival tradition.

Graves said involving children is essential to keeping traditions alive.

“It made me feel really good that my family and I were asked to help with this event,” she said. “By experiencing the games and dances firsthand, young people not only learn the skills and values of their culture but also feel the joy that we experienced as children.”

The festival continues through Sunday, Aug. 10. For more information and a schedule of events, visit shobanfestival.com or follow the Shoshone-Bannock Indian Festival on Facebook.