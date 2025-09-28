28-year-old business owner vying for seat on the Idaho Falls City Council - East Idaho News

EDITOR’S NOTE: The following is part of a series of profiles of the 2025 Idaho Falls City Council candidates.

IDAHO FALLS – Mosy Moran, a 28-year-old business owner in Idaho Falls, is one of seven candidates vying for a seat on the city council.

He’s running for the seat currently occupied by Lisa Burtenshaw, who is running for mayor. Others running for this seat include Jordan Bardsley, Teresa Dominick, Brandon Lee, Stephanie Taylor-Thompson, Christopher Joseph Brunt and Brad Whipple.

In a conversation with EastIdahoNews.com, Moran says he’s had numerous people encourage him to run for office, which was his primary motivation for putting his hat in the ring.

In recent months, Moran says he’s had his own battle with the city and what he calls “the breakdown of communication” between the city and small business owners. This experience, along with “the city straying from its priorities,” was another motivating factor.

“In January, I stood up before the city council to talk about an issue with my business,” Moran explains. “I do have at least a small voice in the community and I’ve already shown that I have no problem standing up for what needs to be done.”

The issue he’s referring to revolved around a building where he’d relocated his business. Moran owns The Heart Event Center, a venue providing a DJ and equipment rental services for local bands. He was initially told the building was up to code before the city later told him it wasn’t.

“The city had no documentation on the building, so we ended up getting pushed around a little bit. First it was a zoning thing then it was a change of use thing,” says Moran. “We ended up being shut down for about nine months because we weren’t given clear steps (on how to proceed).”

Moran says his efforts in raising the issue resulted in changes being made in city code to provide clearer instructions for business owners in similar situations.

Government transparency, including communication between city leaders and the public, along with transportation are the focuses of his campaign.

Just like the court system provides advocates for divorce and child custody cases and a host of other issues, Moran feels there should be a similar position for small businesses.

“I lean towards … making sure there are advocates who know how to communicate between the people and the city departments,” he says.

He’s also a strong proponent for having a comprehensive public transportation system with regular bus stops, as opposed to the city’s current on-demand rideshare service.

“If we were to have regular bus stops with 15-20 minute intervals in between, we would solve a lot of transportation issues for people without a reliable vehicle. We could reduce the amount of parking downtown,” says Moran. “It would be cheaper for everybody and it would (provide greater efficiency) in getting people where they need to go.”

Recent photo of Mosy Moran with his kids | Courtesy Mosy Moran

Moran has lived in Idaho Falls since he was 14. He originally hails from Sacramento, California.

Moran launched his business about eight years ago and loves calling Idaho Falls home.

Although he’s never held public office, he has served on several committees. Among them is the committee that hosts the Juneteenth celebration and community heritage festival. He’s also been involved with the YMCA and been a consultant on committees in the mental health space.

Moran feels his background makes him uniquely qualified to serve on the city council.

“During the day, I try to find ways to lift up the community. If we’re paying somebody to be in public office, I think a fair portion of that time should be spent at local businesses and functions, making sure that we’re not just elected and not seen again,” he says. “We are elected to be a part of the community in a broader way and not just when election cycles come around.”

Additionally, Moran says his name defines his identify as a servant. In California, he was involved in a ministry that provided resources for homeless people. His mentor at the time called him “a real man of service.” This led to the stage name MOS.

“Slowly, people started calling me Mosy,” he says. “At the core, I am a servant. I’m going to serve the public, whether or not it’s an office.”

If elected, Moran, according to historical records from the Museum of Idaho, will be the city’s first black city council member.

Election Day is November 4.

WATCH OUR INTERVIEW WITH MORAN IN THE VIDEO ABOVE.