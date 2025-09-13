Local businesses unite to assemble over 1,000 hygiene kits for area communities - East Idaho News

BLACKFOOT – In a show of unity and service, three local businesses teamed up on Sept. 11 to assemble more than 1,000 hygiene kits for schools and community organizations across southeastern Idaho.

Bingham Ag Services, LP Propane, and Senergy collaborated on the project, turning a day of national remembrance into a hands-on effort to meet real needs in local communities.

“We could all use something good on September 11 and with what has gone on in the past few days,” said Diane Carey, Assistant Controller and Credit Manager at Senergy and Hall Foundation spokesperson.

Volunteers gathered at the Bingham Ag Services main office in Blackfoot for nearly five hours on Thursday morning to assemble 1,100 hygiene kits, each valued at approximately $10. The kits were designed to meet the basic personal care needs of individuals and families, providing much-needed support to nearly 20 local organizations and schools across the region.

The hygiene kits were distributed to recipients across multiple communities. Schools, community service organizations, crisis centers, food pantries, and faith-based groups all received some of the kits.

American Falls benefited from kits delivered to both the school district and local organizations, while Blackfoot-area recipients included schools, crisis support services, and community centers.

Snake River and Aberdeen school districts, as well as Shelley High School, also received kits for their students and families.

In the Pocatello area, both educational institutions and various community service organizations were included in the distribution.

Each hygiene kit contained a selection of full-sized personal care items. Women’s kits featured a carrying bag, shampoo, conditioner, brush, toothpaste, toothbrush, floss picks, deodorant, bar soap, cotton swabs, Chapstick, hand sanitizer, and nail clippers. Men’s kits included similar items, with 2-in-1 shampoo replacing the separate shampoo and conditioner.

The Hall Foundation donated $10,000 in hygiene products for kits to help those in need throughout east Idaho. | Courtesy photo

This initiative was made possible by the Hall Foundation, which contributed $10,000 worth of full-sized hygiene products, ensuring that the kits would be stocked with high-quality, essential items.

With a total value of approximately $11,000, organizers say the kits provided families with necessary resources that many struggle to afford, particularly as students return to school and community organizations experience increased demand for support.

“Coming together to help those in need reflects the core values we hold as a company. We are proud to support our communities and to stand united in service and compassion on this important day of remembrance,” Carey concluded.