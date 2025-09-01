Mexican Crazy Corn brings the flavor at the Eastern Idaho State Fair with delicious new pulled pork nachos - East Idaho News

BLACKFOOT — It’s a Feeding Frenzy at the Eastern Idaho State Fair and EastIdahoNews.com is here for the party!

Each day during the fair, we’ll be showcasing local vendors serving up delicious food at the fairgrounds in Blackfoot.

Today we’re stopping by Mexican Crazy Corn – a locally-owned business specializing in Mexican roasted sweet corn. Bethany and Ryan Searle are introducing a new dish this year – pulled pork nachos!

While the sweet corn nachos have been around for six years, the Searles wanted to put a twist on the dish. Ryan Searle has been smoking pork “around the clock” to make sure it’s the perfect addition to the chips, corn and cheese. Cilantro lime sauce and honey siracha are drizzled on top of the dish.

Mexican Crazy Corn also sells corn sticks, corn cups and bacon cups. All of the corn is harvested fresh from Grove City Gardens and then taken to the fair in big trailers where it’s roasted, shucked, cut and served. You’ll never find any canned corn at Mexican Crazy Corn.

Bethany Searle makes all the sauces from scratch and family members and friends help keep the business humming during the fair.

Check it out in the video above and visit Mexican Crazy Corn all week at the fair. You can learn more on their website here.

The Eastern Idaho State Fair runs through Sept. 6. A map of all the food vendors is available here.

