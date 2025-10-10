Deputies asking for help finding missing 15-year-old - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Deputies are asking for the public to help them look for a runaway 15-year-old who reportedly threatened self harm.

Brekyn Kim Stultz was last seen near his home on Cordell Street on Thursday morning, heading to school, but has since communicated to parents that he is not coming home, according to a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.

On Friday morning, Stultz contacted his family members making statements about self harm.

Stultz has brown hair and brown eyes, is approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall and 120 pounds, with a black hoodie and a skateboard.

Stultz was possibly spotted overnight near Fanning Street and Garfield Avenue, however deputies say that information has not been confirmed.

Anyone who knows of Stultz’s whereabouts are asked to immediately contact Bonneville County Dispatch at 208-529-1200.