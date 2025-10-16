WATCH: Idaho Falls City Council candidates debate during Compass Academy forum - East Idaho News

WATCH: Idaho Falls City Council candidates debate during Compass Academy forumPublished at | Updated at
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready ...
IDAHO FALLS — Idaho Falls City Council candidates is addressing an audience of students and residents at Compass Academy on Wednesday night.
The community forum, presented by the City Club of Idaho Falls and Compass Academy, started at 7 p.m. in the school’s auditorium.
The event is being broadcast in the video player above.
To learn more about the Idaho Falls City Council candidates, check out their responses to our candidate questionnaires:
- Part 1: Meet three of the seven candidates running for Seat 2 on the Idaho Falls City Council
- Part 2: Meet four of the seven candidates running for Seat 2 on the Idaho Falls City Council
- Who is running for Seat 4 on the Idaho Falls city council?
- College student running against incumbent for Seat 6 on the Idaho Falls City Council
Candidate Questionnaires:
For a complete profile on each Idaho Falls City Council candidate, check out the links below:
- Stephanie Taylor-Thompson: Reformed inmate vying for seat on Idaho Falls City Council
- Jim Freeman: Two-term Idaho Falls city councilman seeking re-election
- Jim Francis: Two-term Idaho Falls city councilman seeking another 4 years to ‘help build a better future’
- Brandon Lee: Idaho Falls man running for city council wants to help the city be ‘strategic and purposeful’ about growth
- James Skinner: This 23-year-old college student may be the youngest person to ever run for Idaho Falls City Council
- Christopher Joseph Brunt: Lifelong Idaho Falls resident with a desire to serve vying for a seat on the city council
- Brad Whipple: Idaho Falls City Council candidate says government regulation will only cause more housing problems
- Jordan Bardsley: Woman vying for seat on Idaho Falls City Council is ‘leading by example’ for her daughters
- Mosy Moran: 28-year-old business owner vying for seat on the Idaho Falls City Council
- Jared and Teresa Dominick: Idaho Falls couple running for different seats on the city council