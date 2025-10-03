What is a dirty soda? And why is it so popular? - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Coffee is out, and dirty sodas are in.

After EastIdahoNews.com introduced comedian Bert Kreischer to the world of dirty sodas, it seems lots of viewers have had questions, and very strong opinions, about the trend.

RELATED | Bert Kreischer tries ‘dirty soda’ for the first time, before coming to Idaho Falls for his new show

What is a dirty soda?

CNBC says that Utah-based drink chain Swig coined the term “dirty soda” in 2010. Now, over 15 years later, popular fast food restaurants like McDonald’s are even beginning to sell the soda/cream/flavoring combination drinks.

“In a few weeks, Pepsi plans to unveil two ready-to-drink dirty soda-inspired beverages at the National Association of Convenience Stores trade show in Chicago,” CNBC reported in September. “The new drinks, the Dirty Dew and the Mug Floats Vanilla Howler, follow on the heels of the Pepsi Wild Cherry & Cream flavor, which hit shelves earlier this year.”

Dirty soda is a non-alcoholic drink combined with creams, flavored syrups or fruit. The beverages are ingrained into Latter-day Saint culture in the Mountain West, where the faith prohibits consuming coffee and alcohol. But thanks to social media and Utah-based TV shows, the sugary drinks are becoming more mainstream, and the stores popularizing them have the outsized expansion ambitions to match. | Swig via CNN Newsource

After years of decline in soda consumption, commonly thought to be due to its high sugar content and nearly nonexistent nutritional value, beverage connoisseurs are reportedly getting tired of their pricey coffee and turning to soda once again.

“Both Coca-Cola and Dr Pepper said (in November) on quarterly earnings calls that they sold more soda cases last quarter,” CNN reports. “During the third quarter of (2024), total soft drink volumes grew 1.3% from a year ago, according to data from Evercore ISI.”

Shops like PickMeUp, Fixxology, The Soda Barn, Hip Sip and Drink Factory sometimes seem to be on every corner in eastern Idaho.

Zac Martin, owner of PickMeUp, has capitalized on the dirty soda trend on TikTok with his popular series, “Roll for Soda.” In the viral videos, Martin rolls a pair of dice which determines what soda and flavors will be included in his random drink of the day.

Why are they so popular in Utah and Idaho?

Many attribute the recent craze for dirty soda in the last few years to be largely attributed to the cast of “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.” As part of their religion, many Latter-Day Saints abstain from drinking coffee and alcohol. The next best thing? Soda with coffee creamer.

Soda connoisseur Katie Wood has worked at local soda shops for over 10 years, and says she is always intrigued when people first discover that you can add flavorings and cream to their sodas.

“‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ did a lot of dirty sodas,” Wood says. “It was not the norm to drink soda in places other that Idaho and Utah, and so I feel like they kind of brought that back, that people do drink soda.”

Social media app TikTok is also to thank for the explosion of the trend, with users making videos to show their own soda-related creations.

Wood says although the trend seems to have recently blown up, Utahns and Idahoans have actually been making these drinks for years.

Dirty sodas quickly gained popularity online, despite being popular in Utah and Idaho for many years. | Swig

“It’s become really popular on TikTok to make mixed drinks or dirty sodas,” Wood says. “I think it’s so funny when I come across a video that’s like, ‘Oh! I added raspberry to my Dr. Pepper, like, this is so crazy!’ I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh, you have no idea. We’ve been doing that for years!'”

What are the most popular dirty sodas?

If you’ve never tried a dirty soda, and you’re intrigued enough to make one on your own, Wood has some recommendations.

“Definitely do a raspberry, coconut cream, with Dr. Pepper,” says Wood. “I love Dr. Pepper, but I feel like Diet Coke is probably the most popular among the internet.”

If you’re not vibing with that recommendation, here are some of the most popular drinks that the “Mormon Wives” tout at their favorite soda shop, Swig.