American Falls Interim Mayor Gilbert Hofmeister officially promoted - East Idaho News

AMERICAN FALLS — Interim Mayor Gilbert Hofmeister will officially become the city’s next mayor after running unopposed in Tuesday’s election.

Hofmeister, who stepped in to lead earlier this year, remained the sole candidate on the ballot following the withdrawal of challenger Mark Love. Hofmeister received 74% of the votes.

“I’m honored to officially be your elected mayor and grateful for the trust of our community. Congratulations to our four newly elected council members. I look forward to working together to keep American Falls moving forward,” Hofmeister told EastIdahoNews.com

RELATED: American Falls interim Mayor Hofmeister left unopposed after Love withdraws

While Hofmeister’s transition to a full term is now certain, he’ll be joined by a mix of familiar and new faces on the American Falls City Council, setting the stage for a period of both continuity and fresh perspectives in city leadership. Filling the two-year seat on the city council will be Jeffrey Blauer and Kade Smith. The 4-year council seats will be filled by Tammy Trent, Baylee Ramirez, and Luis Perez.