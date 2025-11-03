Coroner identifies man who died from injuries in Swan Valley motorcycle crash - East Idaho News

SWAN VALLEY — A 68-year-old Idaho Falls man who died weeks after a motorcycle crash in Swan Valley has been identified.

Bonneville County Coroner Shante Sanchez identified the man as Bruce Pence.

According to Idaho State Police, the crash occurred around 4:56 p.m. on Oct. 9, on U.S. Highway 26 near milepost 372.

Investigators say Pence was riding a 1997 Harley-Davidson westbound when he failed to negotiate a curve and went off the road.

Pence was critically injured and airlifted to a local hospital, where he stayed until he succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday.

Pence’s passenger, a 68-year-old woman from Idaho Falls, was taken by ground ambulance. Police said neither Pence nor the passenger was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Idaho State Police were assisted at the scene by the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, Swan Valley Ambulance and Swan Valley Fire Department.