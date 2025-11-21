Here's who is donating to Jeff Alldridge and Lisa Burtenshaw in the Idaho Falls mayoral runoff - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Donations, loans and contributions have been made in support of the two candidates for Idaho Falls mayor as the city prepares for a runoff election on Dec. 2.

Jeff Alldridge and Lisa Burtenshaw are vying to become Idaho Falls’ new mayor, and both have raised tens of thousands of dollars to support their campaigns.

Information on VoteIdaho.gov’s campaign finance system shows which candidate has raised the most, where the donations come from, and how each candidate has spent their money.

It should be noted that not all money used to support a candidate is contributed to a campaign. Locals, businesses, and political organizations can purchase advertising for or against candidates using their own money or resources.

Jeff Alldridge

Since the start of the election cycle on April 25, Alldridge has raised a total of $29,729.24, with expenditures of $20,789.46.

Allridge told EastIdahoNews.com that he is humbled by the support he has received from many residents in Idaho Falls.

“These individuals, whatever they could afford … contributed because they believe in a new direction,” Allridge said. “That’s really humbling, and I take that responsibility very seriously.”

During the EastIdahoNews.com Idaho Falls Mayoral Candidate Forum on Oct. 23, both candidates were asked about their donors and whether those donations would influence their decisions once in office.

Alldridge said that a majority of his donors have been individuals, with a few companies donating to his campaign.

“I don’t have any strings attached, alliances, (nor) allegiances or anything like that,” Alldridge said.

A look at the top donors of Alldridge’s campaign shows that the candidate is his own most prominent donor, having contributed $3,350 of his own money. The following are the biggest donors, including three individuals and one company, each donating $2,000.

The company is BDS LLC, and a business search with the Idaho Secretary of State’s office shows it is owned by Brett Skidmore in Ammon. Skidmore is also one of the three individuals who have personally donated $2,000 to Alldridge’s campaign.

Skidmore is a building developer, and he is not the only one to donate to Alldridge’s campaign. East Idaho Home Builders Association and McNeil Development have each donated $500 to the race. Two other companies donated a total of $700.

“They believe in me as mayor to help guide strategic growth, rather than the alternative. They have a vested interest in a healthy community, and that’s where they’re putting their contribution,” Allridge said.

Other notable donations include $950 from an individual, Doyle Beck, a board member of the Idaho Freedom Foundation, a far-right advocacy group. A former local radio host and conservative political activist, Halli Stone, donated less than $100, and former Bonneville County GOP Chairman Nicholas Contos donated $719.40.

Discussing these donations, Allridge said there are only two options for the Idaho Falls mayor, and that these folks decided to donate to the candidate who aligns with what they think is best for Idaho Falls.

Looking at Alldridge’s expenditures, the most significant expense is advertising, totaling $18,486.04. It was spent on creating campaign ads for broadcast and yard signs, as well as other types of ads.

The remaining expenditures falling under general operations, food and refreshments, events and printing brochures or other literature.

Overall, Alldridge said that everything he has done has been in faith to do a good job and earn the voters’ trust. Either through volunteers who have assisted or through financial donations, he said, his campaign has been a grassroots effort.

“It was an amazing experience to have the popular vote and to see everybody rallying towards this runoff,” Allridge said. “The city has shown that they want new leadership, and they have an opportunity, and that’s how we’ve developed and grown this incredible grassroots movement.”

According to the website, Alldridge has not received any loans and has no outstanding debts.

Lisa Burtenshaw

According to Idaho Sunshine’s website, Burtenshaw has raised $38,900 in contributions and has a loan of $50,000.

Burtenshaw told EastIdahoNews.com that the loan, which came from herself, was a way to start funding her campaign for mayor, meaning buying advertisements, yard signs and other campaign materials.

During the candidate forum, Burtenshaw said that none of her contributions come with any attachments or promises.

“I have a track record of serving in public office and a track record of not having those kinds of strings attached,” Burtenshaw said.

While raising a bit more than Allridge, a majority of her donations come from individuals, with $3,200 coming from businesses and $500 from a political action committee.

The committee is the Idaho Falls Firefighters PAC, which endorsed Burtenshaw and other city council candidates in late October.

Burtenshaw said she is grateful for their support, and just like first responders, they are there for the community.

“That is a lot of what my supporters have, they’re community builders, they’re community-minded,” Burtenshaw said. “That’s what the firefighters are as well. They live a life of service.”

The companies that have donated to Burtenshaw’s campaign are Brad Hall Investments with a $1,000 donation, Blake G. Hall & Associates with a $1,000 donation, and Eastman’s Hunter Equipment with a $200 donation.

Over 25 individuals have contributed $1,000 each, including many notable figures in the Idaho Falls area. Bonneville County Commissioner Michelle Mallard and Idaho Falls School District 91 Board Trustee Jeremy Westwood are among Burtenshaw’s top donors.

Burtenshaw said many of these individuals are people that she has worked with in the community through service organizations. These donations come from years of work to help build the community and service.

Other notable donors are the late Carrie Scheid, a community activist who donated $500 in September.

Examining the expenditures, Burtenshaw’s most significant expense was advertising, including yard signs and other types, excluding broadcast ads, totaling $20,384.77.

Expenses for printing, brochures, and literature totaled $10,670.05, and broadcast advertising cost her $6,344.53.

Other costs included production of advertising, newspapers, surveys and management services, totaling $10,249.71. In total, Burtenshaw’s campaign has spent $49,345.98 since the start of the election.

Discussing the donations, Burtenshaw said she takes them seriously and they are endorsements from a variety of residents who believe in her campaign for mayor.

“I am proud of the variety of donors who have given to my campaign. It’s a very diverse and broad spectrum of people who don’t hold a single ideology, but want to do good for the community,” Burtenshaw said.

Out-of-State donations

Both candidates have received donations from out-of-state sources for their campaigns.

For Alldridge, $1,100 came from family in Washington and another individual with a California address. During the debate, Alldridge stated that the donation from California is from a resident who lives in Idaho Falls but came from California.

For Burtenshaw, $1,200 in donations is from out of state, with $200 from California and $1,000 from Utah.

Election day for Idaho Falls will start on Dec. 2, but residents can vote early in Bonneville County until Nov. 26 at the Bonneville County Election’s office, located at 497 North Capital Avenue.

Voting on Election Day will run between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., and to find a polling location near you, visit VoteIdaho.gov.