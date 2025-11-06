Nearly two years after fire, Reed's Dairy announcing grand opening, and you're invited to a ribbon cutting - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Reed’s Dairy is inviting the community to celebrate the grand reopening of its newly rebuilt facility nearly two years after a fire destroyed the original building.

The festivities kick off Friday, Nov. 14, at 2 p.m. with a community ribbon-cutting ceremony featuring remarks from Reed’s Dairy President Alan Reed and other members of the leadership team. Attendees will hear the story of the dairy’s recovery since the January 2024 fire and are encouraged to bring their own scissors to help cut the ribbon and officially open the doors to the public.

Public tours of the new building will be offered from 3 to 6 p.m. on Friday and again on Saturday, Nov. 15, from 9 a.m. to noon. Visitors can get a behind-the-scenes look at how the company produces its signature milk, ice cream, and other dairy products. Space is limited, and those wishing to attend must click on this link to register in advance.

With the reopening, Reed’s Dairy is also bringing back one of its most beloved traditions—bottling select milk products in glass bottles.

“We are thrilled to reopen our doors and share our story with the community,” Alan Reed said in a news release. “Recovering from the fire was a challenging journey, and this celebration honors the hard work, dedication, and support of our team and neighbors who made it possible.”