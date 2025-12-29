Top 10 viral East Idaho News YouTube videos of 2025 - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — East Idaho News YouTube videos received more than 75 million views in 2025. From inside courtrooms to Secret Santa surprises, the year was filled with dramatic moments and heartfelt tears.

10. COURTROOM INSIDER EXCLUSIVE: Arizona Judge Justin Beresky in his first-ever interview

144,702 views | Nov 17, 2025

Nate holds an exclusive conversation with Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Justin Beresky. It’s the first time he’s given a media interview, and he opens up about his childhood in Idaho, attending law school, why he became an attorney, and his journey to becoming a judge. Beresky presided over Lori Daybell’s two Arizona trials. (See below for more on this year’s Daybell trials.)

Watch on YouTube | See the more of the story here



9. Coroner Wayne Harris speaks out about the remains of Travis Decker being found

148,847 views | Oct. 1, 2025

Chelan County Coroner Wayne Harris speaks with Nate Eaton about the remains of missing father Travis Decker being found and whether the cause of death will ever be determined. Decker was wanted in the deaths of his three young daughters.

Watch on YouTube | See the original story here

8. Her world shattered overnight. Then Secret Santa had a gift delivered to this distraught widow

150,239 views | Nov. 3, 2025

Sharon Nixon lived with her adult son, Curtis Nixon, until October, when he unexpectedly died in his sleep at the age of 37. When Sharon called the funeral home to make preparations, she realized she didn’t have enough money to pay for the burial he wanted. Secret Santa heard about Sharon’s dilemma and asked the East Idaho News elves to pay her a visit.



Watch on YouTube | See the original story here



7. Man runs for his life after car comes flying toward him at gas station

162,081 views | Sept. 22, 2025

A driver is facing multiple citations after a crash on Highway 30 in Brady left two people injured and caused property damage.

Watch on YouTube | See the original story here

6. Man who hasn’t celebrated Christmas since his wife’s death gets surprise gift from a Secret Santa

178,247 views | Nov. 28, 2025

Tom, a Bingham County man whose small home was built by his father nearly a century ago, is well known in his neighborhood for daily acts of service. Secret Santa stepped in and asked the East Idaho News elves to pay him a visit.

Watch on YouTube | See the original story here

5. Brothers who depend on each other get unexpected surprise from Secret Santa

203,452 views | Nov. 7, 2025

Secret Santa heard about the brothers and decided to step in with a Christmas gift they will never forget.

Watch on YouTube | See the original story here

4. LDS Church announces new First Presidency

203,972 views | Oct. 14, 2025

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced a new First Presidency during a live worldwide broadcast after the former church president, Russell M. Nelson, died in September.

Watch on YouTube | See the original story here

3. Kohberger case

395,321 views (combined) | May 9 & Jul. 24, 2025

A pair of videos about Bryan Kohberger ranked high on the list. Producer Shane Bishop and correspondent Keith Morrison spent months working on “The Terrible Night on King Road.” Kohberger killed four University of Idaho students in 2022 and will spend the rest of his life in prison. (See more stories on the case here.)

Watch on YouTube | See the original story here

2. School secretary, single mom of four gets a huge life-changing surprise from a Secret Santa

242,139 views | Nov. 1, 2025

Secret Santa kicked off strong this year, beginning Nov. 1 with surprises for people in need across East Idaho. This school secretary and single mother of four was the first recipient of the season.

Watch on YouTube | See the original story here

1. Lori Vallow / Chad Daybell

22,727,831 views (combined)

Many of the top videos of 2025 came from the Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell courtrooms. Coverage of their trials accounted for more than half of the most-viewed videos of the year. These videos have a combined total of over 22 million views. The official top YouTube video for East Idaho News this year is this memorable 44-second exchange between Lori Vallow Daybell and Det. Casandra Ynclan during testimony.

Watch on YouTube