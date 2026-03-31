Thousands gave. Now thousands will be helped through Giving Machine donations - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — After a record-breaking holiday season, the organizers of the Light the World Giving Machines are turning thousands of donations into real help for eastern Idaho.

Organizers announced Monday that more than 95,000 people visited the red machines in Pocatello, Rexburg, and Idaho Falls during their 48-day run from Nov. 15 to Jan. 1. During that time, donors bought 78,000 individual items, ranging from local meals, clothing, hygiene supplies, school materials, and global livestock for those in need.

“It was an added boost of love for the community,” said Sherri Matson, Pocatello lead for the Giving Machine program.

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Sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, the Giving Machines are a vending machine in reverse. Those who make a purchase are donating to different charities in eastern Idaho or around the world. Among the local charities this year were the Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Center, Eastern Idaho Community Action Partnership, Idaho Falls Rescue Mission, The Village, Idaho Falls Community Food Basket, Friends in Service Here, among others.

This week, the Light the World committee will host three separate ceremonies to present checks to 16 local nonprofits that partnered with the initiative.

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The first check presentation was held Monday at noon at the Hemming Village Atrium in Rexburg. A second one will be held on Tuesday in the Idaho Room of Idaho Central Credit Union in Pocatello. The presentation will begin at 11 a.m.

Then on Thursday, the Brickyard Event Center in Ammon will host the third event.

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In 2025, nearly 1 million people visited Giving Machine kiosks in 126 cities across 21 countries on six continents, according to a news release. About 4.7 million items were bought during that time.

The specific totals for this season will be revealed during the ceremonies. Local leaders and representatives from the nonprofits are expected to attend to discuss how the funds will be used in the community.

In the coming months, each item will be delivered to individuals in need — whether they live across the street or around the world.