Wine for Whiskers fundraiser celebrates 10 years of 'building a healthier pet community' - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — The East Idaho Spay and Neuter Coalition is hosting a Wine for Whiskers fundraiser to celebrate ten years of creating a healthier community of animals in east Idaho.

Locals are invited to a fundraiser that promises “FURRocious” entertainment and delicious wines to benefit the coalition that aims to decrease pet overpopulation in eastern Idaho.

All funds raised will benefit EISNC and help provide community members in need with low-cost spay and neuter vouchers.

“On Saturday, March 28, 2026, at the Willard Arts Center from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., you can help our community stop pet overpopulation, unnecessary euthanasia, and build a healthier pet community while celebrating a decade of service by East Idaho Spay Neuter Coalition,” says a release from EISNC.

Attendees can participate in wine tasting, bid on raffle baskets, taste different kinds of beer, and indulge in charcuterie and refreshments. Paige Anne and Judd Erickson will be performing at the event, and Rocks 4 Paws will be in attendance with animal-themed gifts available to purchase to raise money.

“EISNC was founded in 2016 by local animal welfare organizations, including the Snake River Animal Shelter and the Idaho Falls Animal Shelter, and led by concerned residents Brian and Brenda DeRusha, to address the pressing issue of pet overpopulation in the region,” says the release.

Since its inception, EISNC has distributed over four thousand spay and neuter vouchers.

“Working with local veterinarians, EISNC offers heavily discounted cat and dog spay and neuter vouchers where the client pays a “copay” and the Coalition pays the balance needed to perform the surgery,” says the release.

The entry fee is $25 at the door, and $5 for designated drivers.

Click here to learn more about the EISNC.