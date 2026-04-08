25-year-old Idaho Falls man sentenced to prison for 2024 downtown shooting - East Idaho News

Logan Stephens during his sentencing hearing. | Kaitlyn Hart, EastIdahoNews.com.

IDAHO FALLS — The District Judge described the entire case as “just sad” on Monday afternoon, as he sentenced a 25-year-old man to a potential two-decade prison term.

Logan Stephens was sentenced by District Judge Michael Whyte to a minimum of five and a maximum of 20 years in prison.

Stephens was initially charged with felony aggravated battery, felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and two felony enhancements for using a deadly weapon in commission of a crime, relating to a shooting in downtown Idaho Falls on June 30, 2024, where Stephens shot another man four times; twice in the abdomen, one in the thigh, and once in the arm.

He initially pleaded not guilty to all charges, but signed a plea agreement in February, where he agreed to plead guilty to felony aggravated battery and one of the felony enhancements, in exchange for the prosecution dropping the remaining charges, and recommending a minimum of five and a maximum of 20 years in prison at sentencing.

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After his arrest, Stephens was given a $300,000 bond that was reduced in August to $175,000. He paid that bond and was released on Aug. 9.

On March 26, 2025, Stephens was charged in a separate incident in Bingham County with felony unlawful discharge of a weapon at a house.

He was then arrested again on March 27 and has been incarcerated at the Bonneville County Jail ever since.

Video of the shooting

See the footage in the video player above.

Both Curtis Smith, Stephens’ defense attorney, and Bonneville County Prosecutor Randy Neal showed the court videos from the shooting, taken from nearby business security cameras, which show Stephens and a girl walking down an alleyway, before another girl runs up to them and starts yelling.

The three engage in a physical fight, and Stephens eventually shoves the woman who was yelling at him, causing her to fly backward and land on the pavement.

A bystander, a 35-year-old Idaho Falls man, sees this occur and runs up to Stephens, shoving him against the wall. The two men continue fighting, and, according to prosecutors, Stephens pulls out a knife and tries to stab the other man, but misses.

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Logan Stephens | Bonneville County Jail

Eventually, the fight ends up in the parking lot of the Melaleuca building at 330 North Capital Avenue, where the two men keep fighting. The other man pulls something out of his pocket, which Stephens claimed he believed was a weapon. Both sides agree that it was actually a cell phone, and the man was attempting to record Stephens.

Stephens retreats to his car, grabs a handgun, and shoots the man four times.

The sentencing

Stephens appeared for the sentencing, sitting directly in front of his parents, and next to Smith, only looking up from the desk in front of him a few times, to speak to the judge and to watch the footage of the night he pulled the trigger.

The victim in the case provided a statement to the court, explaining the events from his perspective and detailing everything he has gone through since.

“What happened to me was a moment of horrific violence that changed my life forever,” the victim said. “I witnessed a female getting thrown out of an alley and screaming. (She) was getting choked by Logan. As I intervened and pushed him off, he came back with a knife in his hand, trying to stab me. He had gone back to his car and got his gun. Shortly after, Logan shot me not once, not twice, but four times. As I lay on the ground looking up, he’s all I can see with his gun in his hand.”

Continuing, the man expressed the physical and mental pain he has gone through since being shot and surviving four bullet wounds.

“The injuries I received required three different surgeries, each more painful and life-altering. Even after all of that, I will never walk the same again,” the victim said. “This past November, (I needed) to have all the hardware taken out, all new put in, a third surgery that I wasn’t sure how it would go. My young boys had to sit in anxiety and wonder what was going to happen with dad.”

The victim also told the court that because of his injuries, he lost his job, is in chronic pain, has had trouble finding work, and almost lost his house.

“I have worked so hard to provide for my kids as a single father,” the victim said. “My children have been put through the worst time of their lives and now suffer from this. I am unable to leave my home without them experiencing extreme anxiety, if something bad is going to happen to me, or if I may not return home. They had to sleep with me in the hospital every single night.”

Stephens’ attorney argued that this case had gone to trial; he believes a jury could’ve ruled that Stephens was defending himself against the victim, adding that he is young and has a strong support system, and asked the court to retain jurisdiction or grant a “rider.”

“One of the things that struck me when we got all of these videos is how senseless this whole thing was on so many different levels. Many individuals that night, including the victim, had so many off-ramps to stop the silliness,” Smith said. “I frankly am not sure that if we set up a scenario where we ran thirty-five people through this scenario as the victim and as (Stephens), how many of them would have reacted the way (Stephens) did?”

At one point, Smith claims that Stephens should not be sent to prison because he would likely be sent to maximum security and join a gang.

“I know that with this charge, if my client is sent to prison and not given an opportunity for a retained jurisdiction, I know that he’s going to be put in maximum security,” Smith said. “I’ve had hundreds of people who I have represented over the years that have gone to prison, and every one of them without fail (joins a prison gang.) These are the things that don’t get talked about at the legislature. Everyone without fail, says they get there and for survival they have to gang up. They have to find an affiliation, or they’re not going to survive.”

Bonneville County Prosecutor Randy Neal argued that the judge should sentence Stephens to the agreed-upon time in the plea agreement, saying that the level of violence that came from Stephens that night was “discouraging.”

“I’m discouraged, given the facts of this particular very serious case, that we have become so desensitized to violence of this nature, that there could be an honest suggestion that this would be a case that would be appropriate for a rider. I think the community is sick of that.” Neal said. “The people of Idaho, through their legislature, have said that firearms are part of our culture. That law-abiding citizens should be able to have those tools for self-defense. But when misused, when they’re improperly brought into circumstances like this, when they are unjustified and excessive, then it’s upon the courts to make sure that line doesn’t get crossed.”

Neal continued, reminding the court that the victim could have easily been killed by being shot four times.

“We’re here to seek justice for somebody who was severely injured and quite easily could have been killed. This could have been an entirely different circumstance; we could be asking the court for a life sentence,” Neal said. “For a violent crime like this, four rounds, three of them potentially fatal, one of them causing lifelong disability…I think five years is as much as we can justify through mitigation.”

Before sentencing, Stephens spoke to the court, apologizing to the victim, his family, and everyone else who was impacted by the shooting.

“I want to apologize to (the victim) and say I’m sorry for my reaction and the pain that I’ve caused him. This has been the hardest thing I’ve ever dealt with in my life,” Stephens said. “In that split second in the dark, I thought (the victim) was armed … I’m sorry for the shooting. I’m not a bad person. I’m not a violent person who looks for trouble, and this night will haunt me forever.”

Whyte explained his ruling to Stephens, expressing how he believes the shooting to have been avoidable and a tragedy that did not need to happen.

“As I read the police reports, as I read the description of the events, as I watched the video, I settled on one word. It’s just sad,” Whyte said. “There’s absolutely nothing joyous about that event. It’s a sad testament, in my mind, to where society ends up sometimes. People are angry with each other, they confront each other, then it escalates, escalates, escalates.”