Facility problem fixed at Hawthorne Middle School, classes to resume Friday - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — The Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 announced that Hawthorne Middle School will return to its normal schedule on Friday after a facility issue forced the school to close on Thursday.

District officials say the problem has been fully resolved and the building is safe for students and staff to return. All classes and school activities will take place as usual.

“We appreciate the community’s patience as we worked to ensure a safe and comfortable environment,” the district said in a statement.

Families and staff have been notified of the reopening.