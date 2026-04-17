Junior and senior water users agree on a deal to temporarily suspend curtailment on Big and Little Lost Basins - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the Idaho Ground Water Appropriators. A full story on this issue will be available on EastIdahoNews.com next week.

IDAHO FALLS — Idaho Ground Water Appropriators, Inc. (IGWA) is pleased to announce that junior and senior water users reached a deal to temporarily suspend curtailment on the Big and Little Lost Basins for the next two weeks while a technical working group reviews data to mutually accept the three groundwater districts into the 2024 Stipulated Mitigation Plan. This agreement is another great example of groundwater and surface water users coming together to protect farmers, support their communities, and ultimately do what is best for all of Idaho, just like they did for the 2024 plan.

“We have taken the right steps to join a mitigation plan and avoid curtailment, so we were disappointed when that relief did not come yesterday,” said Little Lost River Ground Water District Chairman Kirk Nickerson. “We are deeply grateful to farmers on all sides who moved quickly to come together and find a solution that helps keep water on, protects crops, and supports the livelihoods of families across this basin. We know that kind of cooperation takes sacrifice, and we are thankful for the support shown by this community of water users.”

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The agreement follows an order issued Thursday by Idaho Department of Water Resources Director Mathew Weaver kept curtailment in place while a technical working group evaluates the proposed First Addendum, which would add three groundwater districts to the 2024 mitigation plan. Curtailment began after Idaho’s statewide drought emergency was declared on April 13, following record-low snowpack conditions across much of the state.

Under the longstanding Surface Water Coalition delivery call, water users who are not part of an approved mitigation plan are subject to curtailment. The Big Lost and Little Lost basins have taken the required steps to join the 2024 plan and are awaiting final consideration at the May 4 hearing. Once approved, the basins would receive the same protections from curtailment provided under the 2024 plan.

“Butte County depends on agriculture, and today’s agreement gives our farmers and communities breathing room while this process moves forward,” said Butte County Commissioner Blake Van Etten. “This agreement is a strong example of what can happen when people stay at the table and work toward a practical solution. This step helps protect farm families, local businesses, and the broader community while the technical review continues.”

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IGWA and the Surface Water Coalition (SWC) worked together to finalize the agreement today, and a joint motion has been filed with IDWR for approval.

“This shows once again that even when water users do not agree on every issue, farmers can still come together, act in good faith, and find solutions quickly when it matters most,” said IGWA President Stephanie Mickelsen. “That willingness to act quickly, solve problems, and protect Idaho agriculture is exactly what makes partnership between groundwater and surface water users so important.”

IGWA appreciates the hard work and sacrifice farmers on all sides are making to protect their livelihoods, their neighbors, the Eastern Snake Plain Aquifer (ESPA), and the economic strength of Idaho.