Blackfoot School of Ballet presents original production of 'The Fairy Queen' - East Idaho News

BLACKFOOT — The Blackfoot School of Ballet and Theatrical Arts aims to transport audiences into a magical world of knights, dragons and fairies with its original production of “The Fairy Queen,” debuting this week.

Created by studio owner and director Nikkii Riley, the ballet stems back to the 1500s, drawing inspiration from the centuries-old English ballet-opera “The Fairy-Queen,” which was loosely based on “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” by William Shakespeare.

A hybrid of seven fairy tales, Riley’s version adds a fresh, imaginative spin, with touches inspired by 1980s music.

The production will run for two nights — Tuesday and Wednesday, May 12 and 13, at the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center — and features a cast of more than 65 performers, along with apprentices helping behind the scenes with props and choreography.

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Audiences can expect elaborate costumes, dramatic storytelling and magical scenes filled with knights, fairies, nymphs and mythological characters — including a large dragon head handcrafted by Riley and the production crew.

“This tale allowed us to create our own artistry and create beautiful choreography and unique musical scores,” Riley said.

At the heart of the story is a brave knight battling a dragon, while those around him come together to help him heal and overcome adversity. Riley hopes audiences connect with the ballet’s deeper message about facing life’s personal struggles.

“This version spotlights a knight who is fighting a dragon, and everyone comes together to help heal the knight,” Riley said.

“Sometimes we have to fight a dragon,” she explained. “Sometimes it’s a true health crisis, and it’s OK to find someone strong to help.”

It’s not often the community sees a live ballet production of a knight, queen and fairies, but the original production of “The Fairy Queen” performed the Blackfoot School of Ballet and Theatrical Arts will deliver. | Courtesy photo

Known for its whimsical and dreamlike atmosphere, “The Fairy Queen” embraces themes of love, enchantment and courage while blending dance, acting and fantasy into a family-friendly theatrical experience.

“This production will truly showcase the support of the cast, crew the apprentice team and the entire community,” Riley said.

Tickets are $12 and can be purchased online here through the Blackfoot School of Ballet and Theatrical Arts.