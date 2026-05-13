Island Park residents invited to discuss pressing issues with candidates at town hall - East Idaho News

ISLAND PARK — With the May 19 primary election quickly approaching, Fremont County residents will have one more opportunity to meet local candidates and discuss some of the pressing issues facing Island Park and Fremont County during a town hall meeting.

The meeting will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, May 15, at the EMS Building, 4395 County Circle Road in Island Park.

Organizers say the meeting will provide residents with an opportunity to discuss issues specific to Island Park, including water concerns, Harriman State Park, bear-proof trash containers, development, short-term rentals and overall government transparency.

A similar Fremont County town hall was held in St. Anthony last month to discuss many of the same concerns, along with issues more specific to the St. Anthony area.

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“This is an opportunity to make sure Island Park has representation and a voice without residents having to travel to the county seat,” organizer Tiffany Marez said.

Candidates running for commissioner, coroner and state representative seats will be in attendance to answer public questions.

In Fremont County, there are three contested races.

Fremont County Commissioner District 1 – two-year term

(R) David Bloxham

(R) Kent E. Jeppessen

Fremont County Commissioner District 2 – two-year term

(R) Mark A. Chandler

(R) Glade R. Mason

(R) Josh Thomas

Fremont County Coroner – four-year term

(R) Brenda Dye (incumbent)

(R) Erin Benson

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Candidates expected to attend include Sen. Van Burtenshaw; state representatives Rod Furniss and Jerald Raymond; state representative candidate Karey Hanks; Fremont County Commissioner Mark Chandler; and commissioner candidates Glad Mason, Josh Tomas, Dave Bloxham and Kent Jeppesen. Coroner candidates Brenda Dye and Erin Benson are also expected at the town hall.

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Residents are encouraged to attend, ask questions and learn more about the candidates ahead of the primary election.

For more information, contact Tiffany Marez at (208) 317-4563 or Cathy Koon at (208) 390-5798.