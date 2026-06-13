Camas Restaurant: A dining experience worth betting on - East Idaho News

FORT HALL — I recently had the pleasure of attending the grand reopening of the Camas Restaurant, formerly known as the Camas Sports Grill, at the Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel.

From the moment I walked through the doors, I was impressed by the welcoming atmosphere, the fresh new look and the energy surrounding the event. I knew I had found my new East Idaho Eats destination — and what a treat it turned out to be.

RELATED: Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel unveils newly remodeled Camas Restaurant

Executive Chef Jerome Edmo showcased the restaurant’s menu with a generous sampling of entrees that were as beautiful to look at as they were to eat.

EastIdahoNews.com photojournalist Jordan Wood helped tackle the spread, which included a Northern Atlantic lobster, salmon with homemade caper sauce, the signature Bear Paw with sidewinder potato wedges, Firecracker Shrimp Salad, an Indian taco, and a delicious mixed-berry buttercream cake that I’m still thinking about.

A North Atlantic lobster dipped in butter with fresh asparagus and garlic red potatoes on the side. If this doesn’t make your mouth water, nothing will. | Jordan Wood, EastIdahoNews.com

Salmon is one of my personal favorites, and Camas Restaurant did not disappoint. The homemade caper sauce and rice pilaf paired with it perfectly. | Jordan Wood, EastIdahoNews.com

Throughout the shoot, it was clear that Edmo takes great pride in creating dishes that honor Shoshone-Bannock culture while delivering an elevated dining experience.

The Bear Paw is a classic. Tender prime rib in fry bread dipped in brown gravy with sidewinder potato wedges on the side. So good! | Jordan Wood, EastIdahoNews.com

RELATED: Try the delicious Sho-Ban Sundae, the Bear Paw, nachos and more at Camas Sports Grill

Whether you’re making a night of it or simply looking for a destination lunch or dinner, the newly reimagined Camas Restaurant is an experience worth betting on at the Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel.

While Camas primarily operates as a walk-in restaurant, groups of six or more are encouraged to make reservations by calling 208-238-4840. For hours, updates and additional information on Camas Restaurant, visit Shoshone Bannock Casino Hotel on Facebook.