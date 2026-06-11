Idaho Falls Pride inviting locals to celebrate 'Many Roots, One Rainbow' - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Pride month celebrations are set to kick off this month across the country, and Idaho Falls Pride is aiming to be bigger and better than ever.

The weekend of June 26-28, locals are invited to an array of events celebrating this year’s theme, “Many Roots, One Rainbow.”

“From every background, every journey, every truth — we come together as one vibrant rainbow,” says the Idaho Falls Pride website. “Many roots. One community. One Pride.”

Idaho Falls Pride Logo 2026 | Idaho Falls Pride

Idaho Falls Pride has been celebrating inclusivity and diversity for over 14 years.

“Idaho Falls Pride was created in 2012, and we continue to host events to promote inclusivity in our community each year,” says the website. “This Pride, we honor the truth that our strength grows from diversity — from the many roots that ground us, shape us, and carry us forward.”

This year, the drag show will be held on Friday, June 26, at a new location, The Elk’s Lodge. This event is for ages 18+ and starts at 7 p.m.

The drag show will be on Friday, June 26, at The Elk’s Lodge. | Idaho Falls Pride

Click here to buy tickets to the drag show.

The pride parade will commence the next day, Saturday, June 27, at the Unitarian Universalist Church located at 555 East Street.

The lineup will begin at 9 a.m., and the parade will begin at 10, going around the greenbelt, to the Westbank, and back to the festival. This event is free and family-friendly.

The festival will begin during the parade at the Idaho Falls Greenbelt Bandshell Area from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. According to the website, this free event will include live music, interactive performances, goodies for purchase, and more.

“We celebrate every story, every shade, every identity. We uplift people of color, whose voices and histories are essential to the foundation of Pride,” says the website. “We stand firmly with our trans community — your existence is powerful, your rights are human rights, and your joy matters.”

Idaho Falls Pride reminds participants to abide by their safety policies and to report suspicious behavior at the events.

“Pride is about community. Look out for each other and report any suspicious persons or activity to event staff, event security officers, or a police officer,” says the website. “In the event of an incident that requires the immediate attention of law enforcement or paramedics, please call 911.”