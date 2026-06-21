LDS Church delivers food to all 50 states to celebrate America 250 - East Idaho News

SALT LAKE CITY (KSL) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints hit a milestone this week in its efforts to celebrate the United States’ 250th anniversary by delivering 250 truckloads of food to communities across the country.

On Saturday, a truckload of food arrived in Hilo, Hawaii, marking the 50th state to receive a food delivery from the church.

RELATED | Community Food Basket receives 36,000 pounds of food donations

RELATED | Church delivers large donation to Rexburg food bank

By the end of the year, the church will have delivered 250 truckloads of food to food banks nationwide, totaling millions of meals. About half of the truckloads have already been delivered.

“Reaching all 50 states is an extraordinary milestone for America Gives and a powerful reminder that service connects us across geography, backgrounds and beliefs,” said Rosie Rios, chair of America 250 and former U.S. treasurer. “From Alaska and Hawaii to Boston and beyond, Americans are showing that one of the best ways to celebrate our nation’s 250th birthday is by serving their neighbors and strengthening their communities.”

At a Church meetinghouse parking lot in Hilo, Hawaii, on June 13, nonprofit representatives, members, and friends of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints meet to organize a food donation from the Church as part of the America250 America Gives initiative. | Courtesy The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Community and faith leaders gathered in Hilo to thank the many people and organizations that came together to harvest, prepare, package and ship the food to their state.

“We know these cans did not simply appear on pallets,” said Ted Lesnett, of the Hilo United Methodist Church’s Peanut Butter Ministry. For 55 years, the Peanut Butter Ministry has provided meals to individuals in and around Hilo who have not had reliable access to food.

“The people who eventually receive these meals may never know where this food began its journey,” Lesnett added. “They may never know who grew it, who packed it, who shipped it, who unloaded it, who cooked it, or served it. They will simply know that when they were hungry, someone cared.”

Jodi Durell (left) and Gina Syfert (right) receive food, including donated items from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, outside The Food Basket in Hilo, Hawaii, on June 13. | Courtesy The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The food in Hawaii was delivered by shipping container to The Food Basket, a Hawaii Island food bank, which then delivered parcels of food to 10 nonprofit organizations. These included food pantries, faith-based ministries, recovery homes and youth and family services.

“This is huge for our community,” said Food Basket operations manager Enola Kaneta. “It is such a blessing that the church does what you do, especially in the welfare division within the church, but also extending to our neighbors who live on our island as well. Mahalo, and may God bless each and every one of you today.”

According to Kaneta, approximately 42% of residents on the Hawaiian Islands experience food insecurity, the highest rate in the state.

PHOTO GALLERY:

At a Church meetinghouse parking lot in Hilo, Hawaii, on June 13, nonprofit representatives, members, and friends of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints meet to organize a food donation from the Church as part of the America250 America Gives initiative. Hawaii is the 50th state to receive a donation. | Courtesy The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

At a Church meetinghouse parking lot in Hilo, Hawaii, on June 13, nonprofit representatives, members and friends of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints meet to organize a food donation from the church as part of the America250 America Gives Initiative. Hawaii is the 50th state to receive a donation. | Courtesy The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints