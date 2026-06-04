Local gluten-free bakery makes all goods from scratch as a family - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Not everyone can be in business with family, but for Guardian Bake Shop, that’s what makes the dough rise.

Dustin Matheson, the manager of the gluten-free bakery which opened in 2022, said although it remains a small operation, Guardian Bake Shop has become a full-time gig for himself, his sisters and a small staff that might as well be part of the family.

As previously reported by EastIdahoNews.com, the bakery started after Randy Jensen, the baker who owned Baker’s Dozen in Idaho Falls, passed away. The family all grew up working there. Matheson said Jensen, his stepdad, taught him a lot of what he knows.

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“My mom wanted us kids all to get together and bake again,” Matheson said.

So, they decided to open a new bakery, but all gluten-free, as many in the family have celiac disease.

“My mom is celiac, so are my sisters,” Matheson said. “I’m gluten-sensitive myself.”

Now, Matheson’s youngest sister is the head baker, who does 85% to 90% of all the baking. Another of his younger sisters is their cake and doughnut decorator. Then, employees help them process all the goods they put out in a day. In total, five to six people put out all of their baked goods.

“Together we make a pretty good team,” Matheson said.

What makes the bakery particularly special is that what it offers is made in small batches, from scratch.

“We make everything from scratch here, there aren’t really any ready-made bags for us just to add water to, like some other big bakeries in the area,” Matheson said.

Their menu changes from month to month, but Matheson said most of the time the shop is stocked with doughnuts, cookies, cupcakes, cheesecakes, breads, breakfast sandwiches and pot pies.

Guardian Bake Shop is at 2095 East 17th Street in Idaho Falls. It’s open Tuesday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Click here to visit its website.

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