Timeline being put together for missing Blackfoot woman

Blackfoot

1  Updated at 4:23 pm, May 16th, 2017 By: Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com
Kelley Haney | Facebook

BLACKFOOT — The Bingham County Sheriff’s office has spoken with a few people who say they were swimming the day Kelley Haney was reported missing.

“We’re not getting a lot of information, but we have had a lot of people call in and talk today,” Sheriff Craig Rowland said Tuesday.

The 37-year-old Blackfoot mother was reported missing by her family last Thursday. Her husband tracked her phone to the Rose Pond area, where her truck, keys and cell phone were found. Extensive searches have been conducted in the area.

“We are still working the water with our boat, and we dove parts of the water again today,” Rowland said. “The weather is going to be bad tomorrow, so we might just run the boat.”

Rowland said deputies spoke with three people who had been on the water most of the day.

He said they are still conducting interviews. So far they haven’t received any solid leads or updates on the case.

The Bingham County Sheriff’s office is working on piecing information together.

“We’re just trying to get a timeline of when people saw the vehicle and all that kind of stuff,” Rowland said.

The Bingham County Sheriff’s office is urging to anyone who was out last Thursday in the Rose Ponds area to come forward, or call (208) 785-1234.

Natalia Hepworth

