FEEL GOOD FRIDAY: A surprise for the Rigby library

0

Updated at 7:00 am, July 21st, 2017 By: Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

Share This Story

We Matched

Feel Good Friday is a weekly segment where EastIdahoNews.com partners with Wackerli Subaru to surprise people in our community with random acts of kindness.

We recently learned that the Rigby Community Library has $13,000 of unpaid fines. That money could pay a lot of bills and purchase a lot of books!

We decided to donate some money to clear some of the patrons’ fines and to purchase some new books.

Watch what happened when we showed up at the library!

PREVIOUS FEEL GOOD FRIDAY SEGMENTS

FEEL GOOD FRIDAY: WE SHOW UP AT AN M.S. AWARENESS BAKE SALE WITH A BIG SURPRISE

FEEL GOOD FRIDAY: $100 CASH, REDBOX MOVIES AND 20 SURPRISES

FEEL GOOD FRIDAY: A SURPRISE FOR A VETERAN WHO RESTORES WHEELCHAIRS FOR OTHER VETERANS

FEEL GOOD FRIDAY: A SURPRISE FOR A MAN WHOSE WIFE OF 32 YEARS RECENTLY PASSED AWAY

FEEL GOOD FRIDAY: A SWEET SURPRISE FOR STRANGERS

FEEL GOOD FRIDAY: WE THANK TEENS WHO HELPED RIVAL STUDENTS IN THE MIDST OF TRAGEDY

FEEL GOOD FRIDAY: AN INSPIRING TEEN LEARNING TO LIVE AGAIN AFTER BRAIN SURGERY COMPLICATIONS

FEEL GOOD FRIDAY: A SURPRISE FOR MOMS PICKING UP THEIR KIDS FROM SCHOOL

FEEL GOOD FRIDAY: A COUNSELOR WITH CANCER HONORED BY TROUBLED TEENS SHE’S HELPED

FEEL GOOD FRIDAY: A SURPRISE FOR SOME LOCAL HOSPITAL VOLUNTEERS (AND THEIR PATIENTS)

FEEL GOOD FRIDAY: 9 PREGNANT CATS & DOZENS OF KITTENS MEANS WE HAD TO HELP

FEEL GOOD FRIDAY: WATCH THEIR REACTIONS AS WE GIVE COLLEGE STUDENTS FREE LAUNDRY MONEY

FEEL GOOD FRIDAY: A DREAM COME TRUE FOR 2 TEENAGERS THANKS TO THE OWNER OF AN ICE CREAM SHOP