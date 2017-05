FEEL GOOD FRIDAY: A counselor with cancer honored by troubled teens she’s helped

0

Updated at 4:00 am, May 5th, 2017 By: Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

Feel Good Friday is a weekly segment where EastIdahoNews.com partners with Wackerli Auto to thank people in our community with random acts of kindness.

This week we are honoring a woman named Mary. The Idaho Falls mother of two was diagnosed with breast cancer a little over a year ago.

Mary spent her career as a substance and mental abuse counselor for teenagers. Her most recent job was at Padron Counseling Center where clients are “coined” out every time they graduate from the program.

When they learned of Mary’s diagnosis, the boys decided to create a special coin for Mary and “coin” her out of the program.

We heard about their kind gesture and wanted to do something for Mary’s family.

Watch the video above to see us surprise her husband when he showed up at the counseling center.

