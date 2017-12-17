The EastIdahoNews.com 17 most read stories of 2017

Share This

IDAHO FALLS — It’s hard to believe 2017 is almost over but that means it’s time for annual year-end lists.

EastIdahoNews.com posted thousands of stories throughout the past 12 months and we’ll finish the year with over 25 million pageviews – our most ever all thanks to you.

Here’s a look back at the top 17 most read stories of 2017 on EastIdahoNews.com. (Click on the blue headline or photo to read the original story)

FEB. 15, 2017

Joey, the pet squirrel, fought off a burglar who entered his owners home.

APRIL 28, 2017

Students at Rigby High School arriving for class were greeted with a touching display of support following two tragedies.

MARCH 17, 2017

A Rexburg man died while working to remove a blockage from a grinding tub feeder on a farm.

AUGUST 14, 2017

Grocery stores were slammed days before the total solar eclipse.

MARCH 15, 2017

Police released the name of a Brigham Young University-Idaho student who died inside of her apartment due to medical causes.

JAN. 5, 2017

Severe winter weather forced several school districts to close for the day.

FEB. 14, 2017

YouTube celebrity Shay Carl posted on his Twitter account that he will be entering rehabilitation for alcoholism and he will not be on the internet for the foreseeable future.

MARCH 3, 2017

J.T. Parker, an 8-year-old Sugar City boy, was honored for saving his father’s life after a car they were working on fell and crushed the man’s body.

AUG. 7, 2017

In his short four-year life, Duncan Lou Who has beat the odds over and over again.

MAY 23, 2017

An Idaho Falls mother and teenage boy were fighting for their lives as two other families prepared to bury their loved ones following a crash.

MARCH 1, 2016

Philip Klein, a private investigator who looked into the DeOrr Kunz case, made a shocking claim in 2016 that DeOrr’s mother, Jessica Mitchell, knows where her child’s body is. Even though this story was from last year, it continued to get page views in 2017.

AUG. 18, 2017

The owners of R & C Farms in Shelley had quite a surprise when they discovered a group of Canadian tourists camping in their field a few days before the total solar eclipse.

MAY 22, 2017

Three teenagers and a 31-year-old mother were involved in a deadly crash around noon on this May day.

AUG. 5, 2017

Two-legged boxer Duncan Lou Who was found in a Fremont County rock quarry after running away from his owners following a crash.

SEPT. 14, 2017

A winter storm warning was issued for much of southern Montana this particular weekend. Drudge Report picked up this story and tens of thousands of people all over the world read it.

2. IDAHO FALLS WOMAN, HORSE KILLED IN I-15 CRASH; MAN CHARGED WITH VEHICULAR MANSLAUGHTER

JUNE 28, 2017

A woman and horse were killed after a man driving a truck crashed into them on I-15 near Idaho Falls.

SEPT. 1, 2017

Rigby Police Chief Sam Tower released a statement thanking a University of Utah nurse who resisted drawing blood from one of Tower’s reserve officers.