The EastIdahoNews.com 17 most read stories of 2017
Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com
Local
Updated at
IDAHO FALLS — It’s hard to believe 2017 is almost over but that means it’s time for annual year-end lists.
EastIdahoNews.com posted thousands of stories throughout the past 12 months and we’ll finish the year with over 25 million pageviews – our most ever all thanks to you.
Here’s a look back at the top 17 most read stories of 2017 on EastIdahoNews.com. (Click on the blue headline or photo to read the original story)
17. IDAHO MAN’S PET SQUIRREL GOES NUTS ON BURGLAR
FEB. 15, 2017
Joey, the pet squirrel, fought off a burglar who entered his owners home.
16. RIGBY HIGH STUDENTS GREETED WITH TOUCHING DISPLAY OF SUPPORT FOLLOWING TRAGEDIES
APRIL 28, 2017
Students at Rigby High School arriving for class were greeted with a touching display of support following two tragedies.
15. MAN KILLED IN FARM ACCIDENT INVOLVING HAY GRINDER
MARCH 17, 2017
A Rexburg man died while working to remove a blockage from a grinding tub feeder on a farm.
14. GROCERY STORE SLAMMED AHEAD OF ECLIPSE WEEKEND: ‘THE BANANAS ARE GONE!’
AUGUST 14, 2017
Grocery stores were slammed days before the total solar eclipse.
13. POLICE RELEASE NAME OF BYU-IDAHO STUDENT FOUND DEAD IN APARTMENT
MARCH 15, 2017
Police released the name of a Brigham Young University-Idaho student who died inside of her apartment due to medical causes.
12. COMPLETE LIST OF SCHOOL CLOSURES DUE TO SNOW
JAN. 5, 2017
Severe winter weather forced several school districts to close for the day.
11. YOUTUBE STAR SHAY CARL SAYS HE WON’T BE ON INTERNET AFTER SCANDAL
FEB. 14, 2017
YouTube celebrity Shay Carl posted on his Twitter account that he will be entering rehabilitation for alcoholism and he will not be on the internet for the foreseeable future.
10. SUGAR CITY BOY SAYS ANGELS HELPED HIM SAVE DAD AFTER CALL FELL ON HIM
MARCH 3, 2017
J.T. Parker, an 8-year-old Sugar City boy, was honored for saving his father’s life after a car they were working on fell and crushed the man’s body.
9. A HAPPY HOMECOMING FOR DUNCAN, A TWO-LEGGED DOG WHO CONTINUES TO BEAT THE ODDS
AUG. 7, 2017
In his short four-year life, Duncan Lou Who has beat the odds over and over again.
8. MOTHER LOSES UNBORN BABY FOLLOWING CRASH; TEENAGER REMAINS IN CRITICAL CONDITION
MAY 23, 2017
An Idaho Falls mother and teenage boy were fighting for their lives as two other families prepared to bury their loved ones following a crash.
7. KUNZ INVESTIGATOR: JESSICA MITCHELL KNOWS WHERE DEORR’S BODY IS
MARCH 1, 2016
Philip Klein, a private investigator who looked into the DeOrr Kunz case, made a shocking claim in 2016 that DeOrr’s mother, Jessica Mitchell, knows where her child’s body is. Even though this story was from last year, it continued to get page views in 2017.
6. SHELLEY FARMER FINDS GROUP OF TOURISTS CAMPED IN MIDDLE OF PLANTED FIELD
AUG. 18, 2017
The owners of R & C Farms in Shelley had quite a surprise when they discovered a group of Canadian tourists camping in their field a few days before the total solar eclipse.
5. THREE 15-YEAR-OLD TEENS, 31-YEAR-OLD WOMAN INVOLVED IN DEADLY CRASH
MAY 22, 2017
Three teenagers and a 31-year-old mother were involved in a deadly crash around noon on this May day.
4. FAMOUS 2-LEGGED DOG FOUND IN FREMONT COUNTY QUARRY
AUG. 5, 2017
Two-legged boxer Duncan Lou Who was found in a Fremont County rock quarry after running away from his owners following a crash.
3. SNOW FORECAST FOR MONTANA, PARTS OF IDAHO AND WYOMING
SEPT. 14, 2017
A winter storm warning was issued for much of southern Montana this particular weekend. Drudge Report picked up this story and tens of thousands of people all over the world read it.
2. IDAHO FALLS WOMAN, HORSE KILLED IN I-15 CRASH; MAN CHARGED WITH VEHICULAR MANSLAUGHTER
JUNE 28, 2017
A woman and horse were killed after a man driving a truck crashed into them on I-15 near Idaho Falls.
1. RIGBY POLICE CHIEF THANKS UTAH NURSE FOR ‘STANDING FIRM’ IN PROTECTING HIS OFFICER
SEPT. 1, 2017
Rigby Police Chief Sam Tower released a statement thanking a University of Utah nurse who resisted drawing blood from one of Tower’s reserve officers.
