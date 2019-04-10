Biz Buzz: Local businesses teaming up for wellness expo this weekend

Do you want to know what’s happening on the eastern Idaho business scene? We’ve got you covered. Here is a rundown of this week’s business news across the valley.

Activities and free prizes up for grabs at Senior Living Expo this weekend

IDAHO FALLS – Multiple businesses are teaming together to invite you to catch the wellness wave this weekend.

The first-ever Senior Living Expo is happening Friday and Saturday at the Grand Teton Mall.

Kimberly Bronson, the event organizer, tells EastIdahoNews.com it is an opportunity for seniors to learn about the resources available to them.

“We have all these agencies and really great resources here, but seniors don’t know about them,” Bronson said. “How do we get them all under one roof and make it convenient for them? That’s really what a successful community event should do.”

The events kick off at 8 a.m. both days with a Gold’s Gym Mall Walk.

Other events during the expo include free health screenings from Mountain View Hospital, Texas Roadhouse bingo, free massages from Answers LLC/Massage Institute, and live performances and demonstrations.

Activities and giveaways will take place throughout the day with numerous vendors on hand for senior citizens and their caregivers.

Some of the giveaways include gift cards to different restaurants in town, oil changes from Ron Sayer, gift baskets from Kneader’s and Starbucks, and many others.

“With the giveaways, everybody is going to leave with something,” Bronson says. “It’s geared to help educate the seniors, but we have stuff for the whole family to enjoy.”

The event is free for everyone. It will wrap up at 5 p.m.

Bronson says a similar event held in Salt Lake City last October inspired her.

“How can we give back and unite our community? That’s always been our vision with these expos,” says Bronson.

Visit the event website for more information.

BIZ BITS New weight-loss wellness center opening in Blackfoot BLACKFOOT – Bingham Healthcare is showcasing its new weight-loss wellness center, Empower, on Wednesday from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in Blackfoot. Tours and refreshments will be available. But if you can’t make it to the open house, you can still check out the services the center offers. It’s inside the Bingham Specialty Plaza near the hospital at 326 Poplar Street. After a month of business, new assisted living center decides to celebrate with a ribbon cutting IDAHO FALLS – The Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce and members of the community gathered at The Gables of Idaho Falls Assisted Living and Memory Care Wednesday afternoon for a ceremonial ribbon cutting. The new center already has 26 residents living there and has capacity for up to 45. If you have a loved one who may benefit from the services offered at The Gables, you’re invited to take a tour of its new building at 3400 South 5th West. You can also give the center a call at (208) 524-3629. EastIdahoNews.com attended the ribbon cutting ceremony. A more in-depth story will be posted soon. New marketing firm in Rexburg holding ribbon cutting later this month REXBURG – The Rexburg Chamber of Commerce is inviting you to a ribbon cutting for Target River, a full service target marketing company in Rexburg. The company executes advertising and marketing campaigns for a wide variety of organizations from law and education to non-profit, travel, e-commerce and more. The ribbon cutting is happening at its office at 167 West Main No. 2 at noon Tuesday, April 23. COMMUNITY CAUSES SHELLEY Young figure skater needs your help to compete nationally Courtesy Katherine Davis SHELLEY – Becoming an Olympic figure skater has been 9-year-old Elizabeth’s dream since she first started skating at age four. After tying for first place in a regional ice skating competition earlier this year, she’s been invited by the US Figure Skating Association to compete at the national festival in Coral Springs, Florida, in June. But getting there is a bit of a challenge. Elizabeth’s family says they can’t afford to get there. “Her dad works two jobs, and there is no way we could make the trip,” her mom writes. “Her nana is willing to take her if she can raise some of the money, so anything at all would help her.” Snake River Escape Rooms in Idaho Falls is helping support her cause. “We want to see this future Olympian make it and compete at nationals,” the website says. “Escape our Parker Enterprises Room for only $14 per person. All the proceeds from your booking will assist Elizabeth in traveling to Florida to compete at the national festival.” Snake River Escape’s fundraiser is happening Saturday, April 20. Those who book ahead of time will be entered into a drawing for a Snake River Escapes T-shirt. You can also purchase clues for $1 each. All proceeds will be awarded to Elizabeth. “Elizabeth has so much passion for the sport and despite being prone to seizures, her skating ability has come such a long way,” her mom writes. “Please donate so that her dream can come true.” Snake River Escape Rooms is at 545 Shoup Avenue, Suite 257, in Idaho Falls. Its hours of operation are 5:30 to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Saturday. You can also donate to Elizabeth’s GoFundMe page here. BIZ BUGS DOOR-TO-DOOR SCAMS Don’t let seasonal scammers target you Stock image The following is a news release from the Better Business Bureau. IDAHO FALLS – As spring eases its way into eastern Idaho, the Better Business Bureau wants to help you avoid the scams that could be coming your way. Scammers like to use the change of seasons as a way to target you. One spring scam already popping up is notices being left on trash cans notifying the homeowner their address will be painted on curbs the following day. It claims the painting can help emergency services like police, fire and ambulance find your home. One woman opted in for this service, thinking she was helping the city, and was given a handwritten invoice for $20, none of which was mentioned on the initial flyer. While this can be a legitimate fundraiser, we at Better Business Bureau, are most alarmed by the misleading nature of this notice. First it was left on city garbage cans, so it appeared like it was coming from the city and had police and emergency stations bolded in its verbiage. There was also no mention of the fee until after the service was performed. Even more alarming is the handwritten invoice, asking for payment in cash, check or via Venmo. There was no business name or logo. Although this scam may or may not come to your neighborhood, the spring and summer seasons tend to bring more door-to-door salespeople out. Here are some tips to help be on the lookout for problematic sales pitches and to have a plan in place when you hear that knock: Ask about licensing. Many cities require door-to-door salespeople to have a peddler or solicitor license. Ask if the salesperson has checked in with the city and gotten proper licensing. If you are not sure if your city requires a permit, call your city offices.

Many cities require door-to-door salespeople to have a peddler or solicitor license. Ask if the salesperson has checked in with the city and gotten proper licensing. If you are not sure if your city requires a permit, call your city offices. Check identification. A reputable seller will give you all the information you ask for, including a photo ID and a business card.

A reputable seller will give you all the information you ask for, including a photo ID and a business card. Verify the individual and the company. Tell the salesperson you want to call the company directly. A legitimate salesperson should not have a problem with this. Research the company and contact them to check if the salesperson is an employee. Read the company’s business profile and customer reviews at bbb.org.

Tell the salesperson you want to call the company directly. A legitimate salesperson should not have a problem with this. Research the company and contact them to check if the salesperson is an employee. Read the company's business profile and customer reviews at bbb.org. Don't give in to pressure. Watch out for high-pressure sales tactics and be aware that anything you sign could construe a contract. People who have issues with door-to-door solicitors can file a complaint with the BBB at bbb.org, as well as with their local law enforcement. For more tips on handling door to door salespeople go to bbb.org.

Our attorneys tell us we need to put this disclaimer in stories involving fundraisers: EastIdahoNews.com does not assure that the money deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries.