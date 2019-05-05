5 restaurants that have opened in eastern Idaho over the last year

IDAHO FALLS – Over the last year, eastern Idaho has been an attractive spot for many small business owners to open up shop. Some of the most popular businesses are restaurants.

As your Mother’s day feast winds down and you spend time with your family, we thought it would be fun to look back on a few eateries to open in the last year.

If you know of a restaurant that is opening soon, let us know at news@eastidahonews.com.

IDAHO FALLS

1. Sweeto Burrito

Can you believe it’s been a year since Sweeto Burrito opened its doors inside the old Dickey’s Barbecue Pit? The restaurant opened with several new menu options last May. Sweeto Burrito was founded by Jon Francia in Idaho Falls seven years ago as a food truck. They moved the food truck to Logan, Utah in 2015. After opening a brick-and-mortar location, the business was reopened in Idaho as a franchise. The Idaho Falls location is at 2090 East 17th Street. Click here to read the full story.

2. 1 Fine Cafe

1 Fine Cafe, a European-style restaurant opened last fall inside the old Babe’s Bakery at 1900 Channing Way in Idaho Falls. The restaurant is a breakfast and lunch stop only and offers an eclectic assortment of rich bread-based dishes such as scones, quiche and even in-house made granola. “We have a passion for food and we hope to share that passion with our customers. When people come in and taste the food and get the vibe of the place, that statement will make more sense,” Owner David Kempner told us in June. Click here to read the full story.

3. Cardamom

Sheba Bakshi-Sofi quit her job as vice president of international marketing at Melaleuca last March to open the an Indian restaurant in downtown Idaho Falls called Cardamom’s. Cardamom is located 501 Park Avenue and offers modern and traditional dishes from northern India. Each dish is made from scratch and includes lamb, chicken, vegetables and rice. Click here to read the full story.

REXBURG

4. Kainoa’s Hawaiian Grill

When Nielsen’s Frozen Custard in Rexburg decided to close their doors last fall, Jeremy Claridge decided to open an Arizona-based restaurant at that location called Kainoa’s Hawaiian Grill. Kainoa’s Hawaiian Grill serves up a traditional Hawaiian plate lunch with a mainland fusion of tacos, wraps and salads topped off with owner Eric Blair’s special sauces and flavors. Click here to read the full story.

5. Flat Rock Pizza, Bakery, & Grill

The owner of The Hickory in Rexburg opened Flat Rock Pizza, Bakery, & Grill in an adjoining building next door last fall. Flat Rock’s menu currently offers homemade, brick-oven pizza that’s freshly made to order daily. Specialty treats and desserts, including cheesecake, pie, fruit danishes and cupcakes are available as well. The restaurant is located inside Teton Village at 485 North 2nd East. Click here to read the full story.