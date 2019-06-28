A Feel Good Friday thank you for a 92-year-old who has influenced thousands of children in east Idaho

We recently learned about a woman named Iva Lou Moon. She is 92-years-old and has served people all her life. Over the years, she has taught over 2,000 first graders in the Idaho Falls area.

Every year Iva makes a handmade birthday sign for a special needs neighbor and remembers birthdays for her 21 grandchildren, 32 (and growing) great-grandchildren 5 daughters & 4 sons-in-law.

Iva still lives on her own but is going blind and cannot drive. She keeps a positive attitude and acts much younger than her age.

We decided to surprise Iva for Feel Good Friday! Watch the video above to see how it went down.

