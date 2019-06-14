Teacher sends her students a touching surprise 10 years later. Now we’re thanking her for Feel Good Friday.

Share This

EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley Furniture HomeStore are teaming up every week to bring you some good news during Feel Good Friday!

We want to thank people in our community with random acts of kindness and leave you feeling good.

A few days ago, we received a message from the parent of an Idaho Falls high school student who graduated earlier this month. This student received a surprise note in the mail from her 2nd grade Sunnyside Elementary teacher, Ms. Megan Toole-Teckmeyer.

Even though it’s been 10 years, Toole-Teckmeyer took time and sent a photo with an encouraging note to every student she could find.

“Wow! Where did the last 10 years go? Congratulations on your graduation! Wishing you much happiness and success,” she wrote.

Toole-Teckmeyer works part-time at the Sandpiper restaurant in Idaho Falls and we decided to surprise her with a thank you gift while she was serving tables.

Watch the video above to see the surprise and if you have an idea for Feel Good Friday, email nate.eaton@eastidahonews.com.

A touching Feel Good Friday surprise for a kindergarten teacher fighting cancer

A Feel Good Friday surprise for a woman who’s volunteered over 2,000 hours in the Japanese Friendship Garden

We thank this 98-year-old World War II veteran for Feel Good Friday

A special thank you for a substitute teacher who saved a choking 7-year-old

This special group of students can’t control their excitement with this Feel Good Friday surprise

A Feel Good Friday thank you for a man who has volunteered with Search & Rescue for over 50 years

A Feel Good Friday surprise for a cheerful Wendy’s employee who’s retiring next week

This mother has stood outside of a local school every morning for years waving at everyone

A Feel Good Friday thank you for a woman who turned her home into a free clothing store for those in need