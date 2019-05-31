A touching Feel Good Friday surprise for a kindergarten teacher fighting cancer

EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley Furniture HomeStore are teaming up every week to bring you some good news during Feel Good Friday!

We want to thank people in our community with random acts of kindness and leave you feeling good.

This past week, we received an email from a parent about a local teacher Part of it reads:

I would like to let you all know about a kindergarten teacher at Ammon Elementary school. Her name is Holly Poole. Not only is Holly a great mom, wife, and teacher, but she has been fighting breast cancer this past school year. She has not given up on her students though. In the mornings, she can be found teaching. In the afternoon, she can be found getting her chemo treatment. She has been such a strong woman while dealing with cancer. She does not give up. She knows her school kids need her and she has continued to be there for them. She has explained to them in an age appropriate manner that she is sick and why her hair has fallen out. This has been really hard on her students, but they each love her! She deserves to be recognized!

We agree that Holly deserves to be recognized so, on the last week of school, we decided to pay her a visit! Watch the video above to see the surprise.

