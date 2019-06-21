He played a major role in bringing back a crucial student program. Now this engineer gets a Feel Good Friday surprise.

Share This

EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley Furniture HomeStore are teaming up every week to bring you some good news during Feel Good Friday!

We want to thank people in our community with random acts of kindness and leave you feeling good.

We recently received the following message:

I would like to name Michel Hall for a “Feel Good Friday” honor. He is a nuclear engineer…He donates hours of his time and money to work with the Idaho Falls High School science classes to put on science fairs and STEM competitions. When he started this, there were no science fairs in the school system anymore. He got the teachers excited about it, and they were eager to get their students involved. He organized the winning students at the city level to compete in the Utah /Idaho state competition at Lagoon with many top honors going to the high school students in Idaho Falls. I feel he deserves some recognition for his tireless energy and eagerness to work with the young people in the science field.

We agree! So we surprised Michel at his office for Feel Good Friday.

Watch the video above to see the surprise and if you have an idea for Feel Good Friday, email nate.eaton@eastidahonews.com.

Teacher sends her students a touching surprise 10 years later. Now we’re thanking her for Feel Good Friday.

A touching Feel Good Friday surprise for a kindergarten teacher fighting cancer

A Feel Good Friday surprise for a woman who’s volunteered over 2,000 hours in the Japanese Friendship Garden

We thank this 98-year-old World War II veteran for Feel Good Friday

A special thank you for a substitute teacher who saved a choking 7-year-old

This special group of students can’t control their excitement with this Feel Good Friday surprise

A Feel Good Friday thank you for a man who has volunteered with Search & Rescue for over 50 years

A Feel Good Friday surprise for a cheerful Wendy’s employee who’s retiring next week

This mother has stood outside of a local school every morning for years waving at everyone