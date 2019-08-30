A Feel Good Friday thank you for a girl who made $400 at her lemonade stand and gave it all away

EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley Furniture HomeStore are teaming up every week to bring you some good news during Feel Good Friday!

We want to thank people in our community with random acts of kindness and leave you feeling good.

This week we received an email that said:

I have a sweet neighbor girl who hosts a “Lemon-Aid” stand every year and donates all her earnings to Primary Children’s Hospital. This year she made more than $400 from all the amazing cookies she made and her lemonade. I love that she found something she could do to contribute to a charitable organization. She could pocket all that money but she chooses to donate it instead. I love that she is such a great example to my own children.

We did some research and found out the girl is Kymber King, a 10-year-old who has started doing the lemonade stand three years after her neighbor, a young child, was diagnosed with cancer. Kymber made $100 the first year, $200 the next and $400 this year.

We decided to thank Kymber for her kindness and showed up at her house. Watch the video about to see the Feel Good Friday surprise!

If you have someone who should be featured on Feel Good Friday, email neaton@eastidahonews.com.

