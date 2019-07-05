Frostop Drive-In owner is speechless when we surprise her for Feel Good Friday

EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley Furniture HomeStore are teaming up every week to bring you some good news during Feel Good Friday!

We want to thank people in our community with random acts of kindness and leave you feeling good.

We recently received an email about Hannah McCausey, the owner of the Frostop Drive-In in Ashton. Part of it reads:

She does so much for the community of Ashton. She helps with the annual Easter egg hunt and works hard to make it a fun experience for everyone. She organizes fundraisers for families and individuals in need. She will run the flea market and donate the money earned to help other organizations. She owns the Frostop and gives so many high schoolers a job and teaches them how to work. She is always thinking of others first.

We decided to surprise Hannah for Feel Good Friday, but she thought we were coming to do a news story on her business. Her reaction is priceless!

Watch the video above to see how the surprise went down.

