She was having a van emergency when this stranger saved the day. We’re thanking him (with her) for Feel Good Friday.

EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley Furniture HomeStore are teaming up every week to bring you some good news during Feel Good Friday!

We want to thank people in our community with random acts of kindness and leave you feeling good.

Last week we received an email from a woman who wanted to thank a nice man who helped her during a travel emergency. This is what Cami wrote:

On Monday, my kids and I were on our way to Expressions Vinyl in Shelley when I got a flat tire. I pulled over, called my husband and was about to call a tow truck. Then a truck pulled over behind me. A man named Ryan asked if I needed help. I explained to him that I was going to call a tow truck, but I couldn’t find my spare tire. After looking under my Odyssey, he said that he had a Toyota Sienna and the spare tire was under the middle seats. He helped me take out my son’s seat and sure enough there it was. He proceeded to change my tire for me, then helped me get everything back in my car and make sure we were good to go. I didn’t get his last name when we parted, but I think I found him on Facebook. His name is Ryan Simper and he lives in Rigby. I am so grateful he stopped when he could have kept going. Who knows how long it would have taken a tow truck to come and it was getting warm outside. In our nation, we have seen so much sadness. I wanted to nominate him, to thank him for his kindness and so people can see that the good in the world can overshadow the bad.

We thought thanking Ryan would make a great Feel Good Friday so we surprised him as he was riding horses at his house earlier this week. Watch the video above to see how it turned out!

