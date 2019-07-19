They’ve helped thousands of veterans and now we’re surprising them for Feel Good Friday

EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley Furniture HomeStore are teaming up every week to bring you some good news during Feel Good Friday!

We want to thank people in our community with random acts of kindness and leave you feeling good.

Jerry Steed and Ron Naegelin work with the Madison County Veterans Service Office. Every day they help veterans and their families get the services and help they need. The job is part-time but both men regularly put in over 40 hours a week assisting deserving families.

Jerry and Ron are dedicated to their job and they are dedicated to helping others. We felt they deserved to be honored for Feel Good Friday so we surprised them! Watch the video above to see what happened.

For more information on the services, click here.

If you have ideas for Feel Good Friday, email NEaton@EastIdahoNews.com.

