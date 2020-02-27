Lori Daybell will return to Idaho after waiving extradition

KAUAI, Hawaii — In a surprise move, Lori Vallow Daybell waived extradition during a court hearing in Hawaii Wednesday afternoon. She will be brought back to Idaho on charges of desertion and nonsupport of children, resisting and/or obstructing an officer, solicitation and contempt.

Daybell appeared for a court hearing and asked Judge Kathleen Watanabe to reduce her bond from $5 million. Her attorney argued that the amount was excessive considering her accused crimes.

“Her husband lives here and she has established residency here in the past,” Craig De Costa, her attorney, said during the hearing. “She’s more than willing to post bail if reduced to a reasonable amount and actually pay for herself to go back to Idaho and face those charges.”

Kauai County Prosecuting Attorney Justin Kollar argued that $5 million bail is more than sufficient and noted Daybell has a history of defying court orders, including child custody cases in 2009 and 2011.

“Our position remains that Ms. Daybell certainly is a flight risk, she has resided in numerous states in recent years and is in open defiance to court orders,” Kollar said. “She should be remanded without bond but in the alternative, the 5 million dollars was appropriate at the time and remains appropriate today.”

When Judge Watanabe denied Daybell’s request, De Costa said his client wishes to waive extradition and return to Idaho immediately. Daybell had originally fought extradition last Friday during a hearing.

Law enforcement officers from Idaho will now travel to Hawaii “as soon as possible” and bring Daybell to the Madison County Jail. Specific details on the schedule are being worked out.

EastIdahoNews.com will update this story as we learn more.