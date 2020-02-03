Three federally indicted for Pocatello bank robbery

POCATELLO — The three allegedly involved in a Pocatello bank robbery have been federally indicted for the heist.

On Tuesday, Patrina Morris, 37, of Kent, Washington; Jonathon Brewer, 26, of Pocatello; and Aaron Hernandez, 25, of Ontario, California, were federally indicted by a grand jury for felony bank robbery. As the three are now federally charged, local charges were dismissed. If convicted, each could spend up to 20 years in federal prison and pay a $250,000 fine.

Pocatello Police arrested the men along with Patrina Morris after the Jan. 9 robbery of a US Bank in Pocatello. According to court documents, detectives say Morris slid a note to a bank teller demanding money from the bank. She ran from the bank before police arrived. It’s believed a blue Hyundai Accent was used to transport Morris.

With few leads, police released an intelligence bulletin regarding the robbery with photos of the suspects and vehicles involved. The following morning, employees at McDonald’s in Chubbuck called 911, saying the blue car from the alert was in the parking lot. That is where police found Hernandez and another woman inside the restaurant.

When speaking with police, the woman said she overheard Hernandez say his girlfriend “Trina” and a man named “Trouble” were involved in the robbery, according to court documents.

According to federal indictment documents, $4,621 in cash were taken in the robbery.

A trial for the three is expected to last four days and will be scheduled for a later date. The three have not yet entered pleas in the case. They are being held in the Bannock County Jail.