Biz Buzz: Costco opens this Friday in Idaho Falls, and here’s a look inside

Do you want to know what's happening in the eastern Idaho business scene? We've got you covered. Here is a rundown of this week's business news across the valley.

BIZ BRIEF

IDAHO FALLS

Costco opening this week after a year of construction

Preparing for opening day at Costco. | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

IDAHO FALLS – Crews are busy at work putting the finishing touches on the new Costco store in Idaho Falls before it opens to the public Friday.

Construction on the 180,000-square-foot building began last September on the northwest corner of the roundabout on Hitt and Lincoln Road.

Assistant Warehouse Manager Scott Buchanan tells EastIdahoNews.com the Idaho Falls store is much bigger than a typical Costco and will include about 400 items that other stores don’t typically carry.

Photo gallery: A look at the new Costco in Idaho Falls

“We’ll have some higher-end wines, higher-end beers and some more items in our food department,” Buchanan says.

Wine from the estate of the company’s first CEO will be available. Another unique item is a 93-inch stuffed bear, which Buchanan anticipates being one of the hot ticket items on opening day.

Some of the most highly requested items are hand sanitizer, Lysol wipes, toilet paper, paper towels and face masks. Buchanan says the store is fully stocked with these and other cleaning supplies.

Get a look inside in the video player above.

RELATED | Idaho Falls Costco officially opening its doors Aug. 14

More than 5,200 people have signed up for memberships ahead of opening day, Buchanan says, and at least half of the store’s 200 employees live in Idaho Falls.

Some positions are still available. Salaries start at $17 an hour and include full medical and dental benefits.

“We’re ready for the community to come in and shop and enjoy this big building,” says Buchanan. “The city has welcomed us with open arms, and we’re excited to be part of the community.”

It will be open from 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. on weekdays, from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays.

BIZ BITS

Eastern Idaho State Fair awards 6 local students $1,000 scholarship

BLACKFOOT – In keeping with its ongoing tradition of supporting outstanding high school seniors, the Eastern Idaho State Fair, in partnership with Butler Amusements Inc., announced six finalists who have been awarded a $1,000 scholarship to the college or vocational school of his or her choice. The six finalists were selected based on past years’ experience in FFA or 4-H along with their personal and professional goals, honors, activities, community service, and financial need.

The winners are listed below, in no particular order:

Emma Rae Darland – Butte County High School

Riley Lyon – Blackfoot High School

Montana MacConnell – Idaho Virtual Academy

Katelyn Oliverson – Preston High School

Jordyn Parsons – Blackfoot High School

Dylan Waldron – Malad High School

The six scholarship winners were notified in May and will be receiving their scholarship in two installments in the next year for continuing their education.

Summer Drive-In movie series continues this Saturday, and your donation helps support local kids

IDAHO FALLS – Ronald McDonald House Charities of Idaho is officially halfway done with its first Summer Drive-In Movie Series, presented by Blue Cross of Idaho, at the Idaho Falls Motor Vu Drive-In. A Harry Potter marathon will continue on Saturday, Aug. 15, and Saturday, Sept. 19. Harry Potter 5 and 6 will be shown this week. Toyota is the movie sponsor for this Saturday’s double feature and will provide 100 collapsible coolers for the first 100 cars. There will also be some pre-show trivia for movie-goers with the opportunity to win fun prizes. Trivia will begin at 8:45 p.m. Gates will open at 7:30 p.m., and the first show will begin 30 minutes after sunset. Tickets can be purchased online or at the gate.

New behavioral health unit coming to Madison Memorial Hospital

REXBURG – Madison Memorial Hospital is partnering with other entities to bring a behavioral health unit to Rexburg. Idaho is consistently among the states with the highest suicide rates, ranking nearly 50% higher than the national average, and access to mental health services in the area is low. The new behavioral health unit will consist of a 12-bed, crisis-stabilizing facility for adults 18 and over. The average patient stay is expected to be approximately seven days. Construction will begin later this year, with the grand opening tentatively set for Sept. 2021.

SMALL BUSINESS SPOTLIGHT

BONE

The Bone Store reopens with new owners after closing years ago

BONE – In the foothills of Idaho Falls, about 20 miles east of town, lies a remote place known as Bone.

With an entire population of two people, according to the latest U.S. Census data, it’s not a place where people typically come to visit.

But for many in eastern Idaho, a 1,300-square-foot building at 1672 Bone Road is a place that holds a lot of cherished memories.

READ THE FULL STORY HERE.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT…

