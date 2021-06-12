A conversation with Kevin Balfe, one of the founders of CrimeCon
Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com
AUSTIN, Texas — CrimeCon held its fifth convention last weekend with hundreds of true crime fans gathering in Austin.
Crime survivors, investigators, prosecutors, reporters, defense attorneys, advocates and others met for the annual event that explores everything true crime. I presented about DeOrr Kunz, an Idaho Falls toddler missing since 2015.
CrimeCon is owned and produced by Red Seat Ventures, a digital media company based out of New York City. Brother Christopher and Kevin Balfe are the founders of Red Seat Ventures and have decades of media experience.
I sat down with Kevin Balfe to talk about how the duo came up with the CrimeCon idea, what attracts so many people to it and how the brothers hope to make it grow (did you know there’s a CrimeCruise and CrimeCon UK?).
Watch our video with Balfe in the player above.
